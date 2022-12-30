Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Shannon Sharpe Skips Hosting ‘Undisputed’ After Co-Host Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Shannon Sharpe seemed to send a clear message to his Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless, when he skipped the Jan. 3 episode of the show. Although a reason for Shannon’s absence was not given, it is speculated that Skip’s insensitive tweet about Damar Hamlin was the reason behind the decision. Skip received major backlash for his Jan. 2 tweet, which discussed whether or not the NFL would postpone the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game after Damar collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance.
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
ABC30 Fresno
Players back Brandon Staley as Chargers keep rolling
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Standing at his locker after a fourth straight victory, this time a 31-10 rout of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams,Chargerslinebacker Kyle Van Noy did not mince words in an endorsement of coach Brandon Staley as he doubled down on a strongly worded tweetthat he sent earlier in the week.
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers don't plan to rest players with eye on 5th seed
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- A postseason berth in hand for the first time in four seasons and coming off a 31-10 blowout victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers will go into their regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos with the intent to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler breaks free for longest career TD
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargersrunning backAustin Ekeler got off to fiery start in his team's Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Ramson Sunday. With 8 minutes, 25 seconds left in the second quarter, Ekeler took a handoff from quarterback Justin Herbert, jammed through a hole on the right side of the offensive line, dodged a tackle by cornerback Troy Hill, then defeated safety Taylor Rapp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in a foot race, as he went 72 yards for a touchdown --- the longest Bolts rushing score sinceMelvin Gordon IIIbroke off an 87-yard rushing TD in 2017. It was also the longest run of the RB's six-year career.
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 17 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to the New Year and toWeek 17of the 2022 NFL season, as the playoff picture starts becoming clearer. On Sunday, the New York Giants clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersclinched the NFC South with a win over the Carolina Panthers. With a loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagleswere denied the chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Check out the Week 17 clinching scenarios here.
ABC30 Fresno
'You couldn't tell he was a backup': Jarrett Stidham earns Raiders' respect in first start
LAS VEGAS --Jarrett Stidham, fresh off his first career start in which he passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, gathered his Las Vegas Raiders teammates and apologized. He was sorry for not being able to finish off the San Francisco 49ers and their No. 1-ranked defense in the Raiders' 37-34 overtime loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
ABC30 Fresno
NFL flexes Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
The final week of the NFL season will begin Saturday with a doubleheader on the ESPN family of networks. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to the Las Vegas Raiders for the early game (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+). The Chiefs have won four straight and at 13-3 are in possession...
ABC30 Fresno
Brock Purdy earns high marks for leading 49ers from behind
LAS VEGAS -- Since taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Brock Purdy has faced and passed a number of tests for the San Francisco 49ers. But the one he got from the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was, perhaps, the most difficult yet. The Niners faced a fourth-quarter deficit for...
ABC30 Fresno
NFL suspends Monday Night Football game after Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses in 1st quarter
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A Monday night game that started with a playoff atmosphere between two of the top teams in the NFL quickly turned frightening for one of the competitors on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. An ambulance was needed to help Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after...
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders' Jarrett Stidham finds Davante Adams for 60-yard TD
LAS VEGAS -- QuarterbackJarrett Stidham, making his first career start, looked like a nine-year veteran in throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams early in the third quarter Sunday. The score gave the Las Vegas Raiders a 24-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham was hit hard on...
Chris Mueller: A few humble sports wishes for 2023
Twenty twenty-three is upon us, and if you’re anything like me, a quick consultation of your list of resolutions from 2022 was a sobering glance into how bad you actually are at making plans and sticking to them. If we’re being honest, most of what gets put down on paper at the start of the new year is nothing more than wishful thinking. ...
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
ABC30 Fresno
Clippers' Paul George tweaks right hamstring again in loss
LOS ANGELES -- LA Clippers star guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring on Monday night in the same area where he previously had a strain that kept him out of seven games earlier this season. George scored 25 points and had seven assists but played only five minutes in...
