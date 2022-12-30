Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wesb.com
Camera Stolen from Eldred Assisted Living Facility
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the person who stole a camera from the Jenny L. Manor Assisted Living Center. According to troopers, on the morning of December 15 an unknown person stole the camera, valued at $400.00, from the northern side of the building and fled to the west.
chautauquatoday.com
Man Accused of Damaging Property at Jamestown City Jail
A man who was brought to the Jamestown City Jail on an outstanding warrant Saturday afternoon faces an additional charge after he allegedly caused damage inside a holding cell. Jamestown Police say 42-year-old Phillip Gardner was brought in shortly after 5:15 PM to be temporarily held on the warrant from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Gardner became disorderly while inside the cell and intentionally damaged property belonging to the city. Gardner was subsequently charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and later released to the Sheriff's Office with an appearance ticket. He will answer the charge in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
wesb.com
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested on Felony Warrants
A Jamestown man with active felony warrants from the City of Jamestown and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was taken into custody late Friday afternoon. Jamestown Police were patrolling the city's west side shortly after 5:00 PM, when they saw 33-year-old William Tilyou on a porch of a residence. In addition to the felony warrants, Tilyou had an active order of protection to stay away from the residence where he was seen. When Tilyou saw officers, he hid before they could arrest him. Police say after they checked the residence where it was believed he went into, Tilyou was found hiding underneath the porch. With assistance from K-9 Kal, Tilyou was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on felony charges of 1st-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Jamestown Police were also assisted by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bentley.
Former WNY man facing charge for failure to appear in court in hate crime case
A former Cattaraugus County man is facing a felony charge for failing to appear in court in connection to a hate crime case.
erienewsnow.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Weekend Shooting in Erie, Rules Death as Homicide
The coroner has identified the man who was killed in a weekend shooting in the City of Erie. Steve Smith, 38, died from a gunshot wound to the torso at AHN Saint Vincent, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. Cook ruled the death as a homicide following Monday's autopsy.
erienewsnow.com
Swampy New Year’s Day Crash Leads To DWI Charges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 26-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Jamestown on New Year’s Day. Around 5 a.m. on Sunday Jamestown Police Officers were dispatched to Jones and Gifford Avenue for a vehicle off the roadway in the swampy waters along the throughfare.
chautauquatoday.com
Former Cattaraugus County Resident Indicted for Failing to Appear in Hate Crime Case
A former Cattaraugus County resident who was charged with a hate crime in connection with an August 2020 protest in Buffalo now faces an additional felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Michael Cremen of Mountain Home, Arkansas was arraigned Friday morning on one count of 2nd-degree bail jumping after a grand jury indicted him on the Class E felony in May. Prosecutors say Cremen failed to appear for a court proceeding in February on one count of 2nd-degree menacing as a hate crime and one count of 2nd-degree harassment, then failed to appear again for the rescheduled proceeding a month later. Cremen, who previously resided in Franklinville, allegedly threatened protesters with a knife while using racial slurs during a demonstration in Buffalo on August 28, 2020. He also allegedly pushed and made threats towards one protester during the incident. Cremen was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in July 2021 on the charges from the protest. Cremen was recently taken into custody in Arkansas on an outstanding bench warrant and an indictment warrant, and he was brought back to Western New York by federal marshals to face prosecution. Cremen is scheduled to return on both cases on Tuesday for an attorney appearance. He was remanded without bail. He faces up to eight years in state prison if convicted of the highest charge.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
explore venango
SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Beating Man With Combination Lock Tied to Sock
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly beating another prisoner with a combination lock tied to a sock. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Holby Lane Hargrave III, on Thursday, December 29, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
AG: Police officers shoot and kill man accused of shooting woman in Elmwood Park
A police source tells News 12 New Jersey that 61-year-old James Allandale was accused of shooting his girlfriend’s friend at a home on Tuesday. That woman is expected to be OK.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
chautauquatoday.com
Three people arraigned on charges stemming from Jamestown home invasion
The three people charged in connection to a home invasion in the city of Jamestown earlier this week were arraigned on Thursday in Jamestown City Court. 47-year-old William Buckley of Jamestown was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail due to having two or more prior felony convictions. 29-year-old Joneece Talley of Dunkirk and 34-year-old Joshua Ryan of Jamestown were also remanded to the County Jail, with bail set at $500,000 cash or $1 million property bond. All three were charged after an investigation into Monday's incident where a 73-year-old victim was tied to a chair, held at gunpoint and assaulted.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
Niagara Falls man killed in stabbing Sunday morning
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was killed in a stabbing on Sunday morning, according to police. Police say they responded to a home on the 2200 block of La Salle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, where they found the 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts from first responders, […]
Niagara Falls police investigating fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue
Officers were called to the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of a stabbing.
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Police Officer Attacked, Suspect Released Due To Bail Reform
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A Dunkirk Police officer was attacked as they investigated a suspicious person complaint this week. Since the alleged assault, the suspect has been released due to New York’s bail reform law. Just after midnight Wednesday, a police officer allegedly observed 32-year-old Larry...
Comments / 0