Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Colorado governor plans to send migrants to New York, mayor says
"This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.
Trump Jr. signs multi-year podcasting deal with conservative platform Rumble
Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, has signed a multi-year deal to host a podcast with conservative social media website Rumble. “Triggered” will debut later this month, streaming on Rumble and available on Locals, Rumble’s subscription platform, where following each episode, Trump Jr. will take live questions from viewers. Rumble has emerged in…
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
Politics chat: President Biden begins 2023 with a politically divided Congress
Let's start with politics. President Biden returns to Washington tomorrow, and Congress will be back on Tuesday for what could be a year of intense partisan conflict. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to explain how the year might play out. Good morning and Happy New Year, Tamara.
RNC Comms Director discusses Congressman-elect George Santos's scandal
A new Congress takes office this week. And the big changes include a new majority in the House. Republicans very narrowly took charge in the fall election. But their early effort to set the agenda has been overshadowed by a fight over who gets to be speaker. And there's also the story of one newly elected Republican lawmaker.
Andrew Callaghan on new Jan. 6 documentary 'This Place Rules'
Next week marks two years since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. This month, a monumental congressional report recommends federal criminal charges against former President Trump for his role in the attack. Now a new documentary on HBO attempts to peel back the beliefs and events that led to that day.
At least 10 people are dead and 20 escaped after a prison riot in Juárez, Mexico
At least 20 escaped inmates are now on the loose after a riot in one of Mexico's most notorious prisons turned into a deadly jailbreak on Sunday. At least 10 people were killed. The state prosecutor said in a statement that the Mexican military, the national guard and local police...
States are kicking off new legislative sessions. These are the top issues
Many state legislatures will meet in the new year. And they will have the power to address some polarizing issues. The most polarizing may be abortion, which the Supreme Court threw to the states when it overturn Roe v. Wade. But they may try to pass new laws. The new Congress is divided between the parties. But many state legislatures are not, which gives them more power to act.
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
Moscow and Ukraine dispute the number of Russian soldiers killed in blast
NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about Ukraine carrying out a strike on Russian troops. Ukraine says the death toll is in the hundreds.
Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement?
The spending bill President Biden signed into law includes provisions meant to help workers save more for retirement. A look at how retirement plans are changing and who stands to benefit the most. Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a...
Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming
Tonight, lots of people will skip the parties and instead curl up with a good movie on any one of a number of streaming services, maybe even falling asleep before the credits roll and long before the countdown to 2023. Scott Horsley may be among them because this year he finally joined the streaming revolution after dropping his old-fashioned DVD by mail service. We thought this was a good chance to check in on the streaming landscape. Scott is, of course, NPR's chief economics correspondent, who joins us now. Hi, Scott.
In Ukraine, the new year was met with more sheltering from aerial bombardment
Russia's defense ministry is accusing Ukraine of killing dozens of soldiers at an outpost near the city of Donetsk. Ukraine - Ukrainian sources have effectively confirmed this, except they say the death toll may be in the hundreds. NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN HAYDA,...
These were some of the 'Weekend Edition' staff's favorite stories of 2022
(SOUNDBITE OF JANKO NILOVIC AND THE SOUL SURFERS' "INTERLUDE") From inflation to the war in Ukraine to the World Cup, 2022 was a year filled with big headlines. So we wanted to take a look back at some of the stories that meant a lot to some of our staff and that they thought were most important.
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
All Things Considered reflects on its favorite stories and voices of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we want to take a moment to recognize the many people who get this show to you every day. That is right. So we asked some of the staff of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to tell you about the stories that they will most remember from 2022.
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Unpacking the Biden administration's approach to China
I normally cover China for NPR, and I wanted to just start the new year with a conversation about its relationship with the U.S. It's a relationship that has not gone well in the last few years, whether because of trade wars or sparring over technology. And that's prompted a crucial foreign policy debate on whether the U.S. and China can coexist together, and if so, how? We're joined now by Jessica Chen Weiss, professor of government at Cornell University and a former senior policy adviser to the U.S. State Department. We also have Nadia Schadlow, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former U.S. deputy national security adviser for strategy.
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
Japanese cooking ranges from meals of Zen-like simplicity to more elaborate cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction. (SOUNDBITE OF STREETCAR) ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Next to some streetcar tracks, you can...
