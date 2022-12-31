ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Long Islanders could start seeing an increase at the pump in just a couple of days.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.

The holiday gas tax was originally put in place in June when prices were upward of $5 on Long Island. Since then, the state's gas tax breaks have been saving drivers around 16 cents a gallon.

"When it was to about $4, it was hitting everybody in their pockets," said Rudolph Denize, of Syosset. "Now it's a little better but 16 cents is something to consider when you're going to get the gas."

Suffolk County already ended its gas tax holiday earlier this month. Prices were not affected very much for consumers on Long Island.

According to AAA the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.18 versus $3.20 on Long Island and $3.40 in New York.

Kevin Beyer, of the Long Island Gasoline Retailers Association, says New York's gas tax suspension was only a six-month temporary fix.

"People did change the way they lived - you had to make choices," Beyer said. "It's expensive to fill up cars."

Ramon Santiago
3d ago

How do you expect Albany will pay for the salary raises they voted for themselves?

