40 Years Ago: Cliff Burton Rehearses With Metallica for the First Time
Cliff Burton required months of persuading before he finally agreed to take a chance on Metallica. Still, all parties instantly knew they'd unlocked monstrous new potential when the bell-bottomed bassist took part in his first rehearsal on Dec. 28, 1982. Singer and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich had...
When David Lee Roth Scaled the Heights With ‘Just Like Paradise’
David Lee Roth was aware that his second solo album, Skyscraper, would be viewed as a departure from the music his fans liked best. Eat ‘Em and Smile, from 1986 and his first release after his separation from Van Halen, was a crowd-pleaser, but as he prepared for the launch of its follow-up in January 1988, he suspected there could be a backlash.
Dave Grohl and Friends Perform ‘I Love L.A.’ at Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin celebrated Los Angeles with an all-star band of friends in the eighth clip to be revealed from their 2022 Hanukkah Sessions concert. Playing drums and singing lead vocals, Grohl led a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” complete with “We love it!” choruses from Kurstin, Jack Black, Pink, Karen O, Beck and others. As can be seen below, they’re clearly having a great time, to the point that Black and Pink mess with the timing of one vocal and can’t help laughing about it.
Watch Lost Video of Layne Staley’s Fourth-to-Final Show
Late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley is seen in long-lost video clips from his fourth-to-final show in 1996. The band opened for Kiss at the Tiger Stadium in Detroit, MI, on Jun. 28 that year, and appeared at three subsequent concerts on Kiss’ reunion tour. The last of those, on Jul. 3, was to be Staley’s final performance with the band before his death in 2002. The clips can be seen below.
2023 New Music Releases
A surprise lockdown-recorded LP and a huge tour get 2023 off to a fast start. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct and explores how childhood trauma impacts the rest of our lives. Dates in support of the project will also feature Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.
When David Lee Roth Used Alex Van Halen as Threat to Get Paid
David Lee Roth recalled the period when he used the bulked-up presence of "big" bandmate Alex Van Halen as a threat against concert promoters who tried to pay Van Halen less than their agreed fee. In the second episode of a new season of The Roth Show (audio below), the...
Jonathan Cain Accuses Neal Schon of Destroying the Journey Brand
Jonathan Cain has released a statement in response to Journey bandmate Neal Schon's recent cease-and-desist order, which demanded that he stop playing the group's songs at political rallies supporting former President Donald Trump. Last month, Cain, who is married to Paula White, the former chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board,...
Priscilla Presley’s Doubts Over Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Movie
Elvis director Baz Luhrmann said Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after she saw his biopic, explaining that it had allayed all her fears about the project. The film – starring Austin Butler as the rock ’n’ roll icon – premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 before opening wider. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann recalled that he saw Presley cry as the closing credits rolled.
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
Bruce Dickinson Lists His Iron Maiden Prop Problems
Bruce Dickinson has detailed some of the problems he’d faced with onstage props during Iron Maiden’s recent tour. In a pair of behind-the-scenes videos, available below, the frontman offered a guided tour of how he delivers his performance every night. Among the revelations were that he has a...
David Lee Roth: Working With Eddie Van Halen Was ‘Better Than Any Love Affair’
David Lee Roth says his relationship with Eddie Van Halen was one of the best of his life. In the first episode of his new The Roth Show podcast (audio below), the singer looked back on the band’s earliest days before reflecting on the guitarist's passing in 2020. "Boy,...
45 Years Ago: ABBA Moves Into Making Movies
There may be no band in the history of pop music that was as continually derided as they were immensely influential as Sweden's ABBA. At the height of their fame, the critical establishment – particularly in the U.S. – loathed the band, with critic Robert Christgau famously writing in 1979, "We have met the enemy, and they are them." This sentiment seems more than just musically wrongheaded now; it also seems willfully obtuse about the direction of music itself. Better, perhaps, to have said, "We have met the future, and it is ABBA."
Watch Dave Grohl and Karen O Perform ‘Heads Will Roll’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O for a rendition of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' 2009 track, "Heads Will Roll." You can view footage of the performance, part of Grohl's annual Hanukkah Sessions series, below. Grohl, who is not Jewish, first launched the series in 2020 with...
What a Wonderful Soundtrack: The Music of ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’
There are many things about Good Morning, Vietnam that make the 1987 film so affecting, among them Robin Williams' stellar, often manic performance as Army DJ Adrian Cronauer; Peter Sova's gorgeous cinematography (the film was shot in Thailand); and the supporting performances of Forrest Whitaker, Bruno Kirby, J.T. Walsh and others. Released Dec. 23 that year, it was a fine movie about one person's Vietnam War experience, reaching audiences at a time when films like Platoon, Full Metal Jacket and Hamburger Hill were filling theaters.
Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer Fred White Dead at 67
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died on Sunday at 67. He played on hits like "September," "Shining Star" and "Let's Groove." White's death was confirmed in an Instagram post by his brother, Verdine White, who played bass in the band alongside their half-brother, singer Maurice White, who died in 2016.
Brian Johnson Refuses to Discuss AC/DC’s Future
Brian Johnson said he’s been told not to discuss AC/DC’s future and accused SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk of “getting tabloidy” when the question was pursued. The singer was forced to bow out of the band’s Rock or Bust tour in 2016, although he returned to appear on the 2020 album Power Up. He’s been working with hearing experts on a technological solution to his health problems in recent years.
Journey’s Chaotic 2022: Feuds, Lawsuits, Lineup Changes + More
The members of Journey probably felt like they were entitled to an easy year as they planned 2022. Along with pandemic and industry turmoil issues faced by the entire industry, the veteran group had already endured a series of unpleasant episodes that had led to the dismissal of Steve Smith and Ross Valory (not for the first time) in 2020. The associated legal action had seen classic-era singer Steve Perry side with the fired men. But with a new lineup in place and an album tracked during 2021, surely the following year would be a good one? There would prove to be both soaring highs and plummeting lows ahead – starting minutes before 2022 began.
25 Years Ago: Why Tom Petty Was Grateful for Role in ‘The Postman’
Tom Petty appeared on-screen for only a few moments in 1997's The Postman, but it may have been just the experience he needed at the time. Generally speaking, the '90s found Petty navigating uncharted waters. His second solo album, 1994's Wildflowers, was an instant classic yet life was not all it appeared to be. Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, who'd been with the band for close to 20 years, quit the same year. Meanwhile, Petty's marriage to his first wife ended in divorce in 1996, and he struggled with a heroin addiction.
April Wine’s Myles Goodwin to Retire from Touring
Myles Goodwin, leader and only remaining founding member of April Wine, announced he’ll retire from touring in March. Singer and guitarist with the Canadian outfit from 1969 until their 1986 split and then again since their 1992 reunion, he confirmed he’d continue to lead them from backstage. Marc Parent will take his place alongside guitarist Brian Greenway, bassist Richard Lanthier and drummer Roy Nichol. The move leaves Greenway as the longest-standing live member, having joined in 1977.
The Song Prince Refused to Let Elvis Costello Sing
Asking permission to cover another artist's song is one thing; asking permission from Prince is another. In 1997, Elvis Costello approached Prince and asked if he could record his 1985 hit "Pop Life" for his upcoming compilation, Extreme Honey: Very Best of Warner Bros. Years. Costello and the Attractions had previously played the song live "in the style of [John Lennon's] 'Instant Karma,'" as he put it to the Chicago Tribune in 1999. Costello was aiming to do it with a "slightly lighter feel" in the studio.
