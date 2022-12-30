Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
Watch: Lone Star NYE fireworks show from Dallas
Dallas welcomed 2023 with a massive 360-degree fireworks show on top of the iconic Reunion Tower.
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
fox4news.com
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday
DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
ketr.org
Rockwall County working out details of 'outer loop' in eastern part of county
Rockwall County’s growth is outstripping its transportation infrastructure’s capacity to keep pace. To make it right, the North Central Texas Coalition of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation – along with county officials – are planning some serious overhauls of the highway system that courses through the county.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts
Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Severe storms possible on Monday
There is a possibility that some people living in North Texas could see some severe storms including, damaging wind, hail or even possibly a tornado on Monday. Many are waking up to cloudy, humid morning. There is a chance you will see some scattered showers in the morning hours depending...
dallasexpress.com
Michigan Murder Suspect Killed by DFW Police
A suspect killed in a police shooting in Weatherford on Christmas Eve had ties to two out-of-state crimes, according to Weatherford police. The altercation began at 8 a.m. on December 24 when police officers responded to a report regarding a carjacking in Georgia the previous day. An officer located the...
getnews.info
Clothing Company for Sale in Dallas Texas USA – Women’s Apparel Manufacturing and Retail Store for Sale
