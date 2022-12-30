ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite 2024 linebacker T.J. Capers includes USC in top five list

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Miami (Fla.) Columbus product and five-star outside linebacker T.J. Capers, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024, narrowed his list from 12 to five on Wednesday. The USC Trojans made the cut.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers named a “Final 5” of Colorado, Georgia, Louisville, Miami and USC on Wednesday evening.

T.J. Capers is considered to be the No. 21 player in the Class of 2024 rankings and the No. 2 edge rusher, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s also the No. 2 player from the state of Florida.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher already started out as a highly-ranked prospect when rankings were first released early in the summer, and he has only been trending upward ever since. He ranks as high as the No. 5 prospect in the nation according to Rivals, as well as their top-ranked outside linebacker. He is the No. 7 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

Capers accounted for a total of 70 tackles, seven sacks, 11 hurries and five pass breakups in 20 games as a sophomore and junior at Columbus. He won a 4A state championship in Florida earlier this month.

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

