Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown

3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
Greater Cleveland health and human service non-profits seek to strengthen their voice: John Corlett
Guest columnist John Corlett is president and executive director of The Center for Community Solutions. I have been involved in Ohio’s health and human services sector for over 40 years. From the time I graduated from Ohio University, I always wanted to be part of organizations seeking to make life better.
U.S. Justice Department intervenes in opioids lawsuit against Rite Aid: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Bulls. Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps. Opioids...
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
Cleveland reports first pediatric influenza death in 19-month-old child
The City of Cleveland has had its first pediatric death of the season due to influenza, according to a press release from the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
‘It was just amazing’: Solon company’s laser therapy device one of first to offer pain relief for fibromyalgia
SOLON, Ohio — Whenever Kimberly Kazdan’s dogs jumped on her legs, the pressure felt like knives stabbing her muscles. Her pain, fatigue and lack of sleep were symptoms of fibromyalgia, an illness characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain. Kazdan, 54, a nurse living in Rochester, New York, spent years missing out on family activities and battling fatigue until she found relief in a laser therapy device created by a Solon medical device company.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon
AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
Shaker Heights council adopts ‘conservative’ 2023 budget -- with $23 million cash reserve
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- While the city’s 2023 budget shows only a slight increase in the General Fund to just under $56 million, the separate cash reserve remains healthy as well at over 40 percent of that amount. About $23.3 million remains in reserve, an increase of $6 million...
Avon Fire Department contract on way to being approved; negotiations agreeable
AVON, Ohio – The Avon Fire Department and the Avon City Council have come to a tentative agreement for a renewed contract for the firefighters. The ordinance is to be announced and approved at the Jan. 3 council meeting. A final document prepared by the city will then complete the matter.
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Parma Heights reaches four-year deal with police captain and sergeant’s union
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After city officials spent the majority of the last 12 months in negotiations, Parma Heights city council recently approved a new four-year contract with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA). The new deal -- which includes a 3 percent retroactive raise for 2022 followed by...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Westlake expands literacy program for kids
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Looking for extra home activities for kids in kindergarten through grade 4? Check out the newly expanded literacy initiative at the Westlake Porter Public Library. The program has expanded beyond birth through age 4 with two components. The program is known as the Myrna Chelko Early...
Parma resident and longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer honored for service
PARMA, Ohio -- Longtime Camp Cheerful volunteer John Holton lives his life by the simple tenet it is in giving that one receives. His selfless actions were recently celebrated when he received Camp Cheerful’s “1,000 Hour Award” at an event held in Strongsville. “I’m not there to...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
