From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Pizza Peel in Matthews will closeMint MessageMatthews, NC
Missing 18-Year-Old Rock Hill, South Carolina Woman Possible Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, SC
WBTV
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials.
WBTV
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment. According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse.
WBTV
Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks. Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese. Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning...
WBTV
A Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County on Sunday morning.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road around 1:15 p.m. The victim was a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s the...
WBTV
According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.
WBTV
Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.
WBTV
The Bills safety is in critical condition Tuesday morning.
WBTV
From food packaging, to the computers we work on, many of the plastics you touch every day
WBTV
Novant and Atrium welcome first babies of 2023 throughout greater Charlotte region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hello 2023, and hello new babies!. Novant Health and Atrium Health welcome their first babies born in the new year on Sunday throughout different greater Charlotte region locations. The first baby born arrived at Novant in New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 12:02 a.m. The parents...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
WBTV
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
WBTV
Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend
Help available for those needing assistance with heating bills in Mecklenburg Co. The program is called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and it's available throughout the state but administered at the county level.
WBTV
Christmas toy drive in Rowan a big success
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Christmas toy drive held in recent weeks in Rowan County was a big success, according to organizers. The 2022 Toy Drive presented by Powles Staton Funeral Home Inc., which included participation from the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, totaled gifts for more than 350 children.
WBTV
Concord FD rescues six pets from house fire on New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department rescued six pets during a house fire Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a fire at 562 Central Drive NW in Concord around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. When personnel arrived on the scene, a fire in the attic was discovered...
WBTV
2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar. Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.
WBTV
Pair of career performances earns Williams C-USA Player of the Week acclaim
DALLAS, Texas – Following a pair of 31-point performances in a pair of home dubs for the Charlotte men’s basketball team, junior guard Brice Williams has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week the league announced Monday. In CLT’s victories over Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech,...
