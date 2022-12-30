ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Latest after three killed in Charlotte construction accident

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks. Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese. Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte

A Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County on Sunday morning. 3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road around 1:15 p.m. The victim was a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Off-duty Gaston County police officer charged with murder

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 52 minutes ago. From food packaging, to the computers we work on, many of the plastics you touch every day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend

Help available for those needing assistance with heating bills in Mecklenburg Co. The program is called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and it’s available throughout the state but administered at the county level. Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest in game against Bengals. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Bills...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Christmas toy drive in Rowan a big success

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Christmas toy drive held in recent weeks in Rowan County was a big success, according to organizers. The 2022 Toy Drive presented by Powles Staton Funeral Home Inc., which included participation from the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, totaled gifts for more than 350 children.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord FD rescues six pets from house fire on New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department rescued six pets during a house fire Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a fire at 562 Central Drive NW in Concord around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. When personnel arrived on the scene, a fire in the attic was discovered...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

2023 Garbage/Recycling calendar released by the City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has released the 2023 Recycling Calendar. Residents can download the mobile app, CARTology, for Apple or Android devices for more information. Just search for CARTology in the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). From the app, you can learn how to dispose of items, view your collection calendar and receive notifications.
KANNAPOLIS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy