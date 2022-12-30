ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Why Eagles will be starting Gardner Minshew again; who's the replacement for Lane Johnson?

By Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

3 Eagles most to blame for Week 17 loss to Saints

After looking like the most complete team in the NFL for much of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles are keeping things a bit too close for their fans’ comfort down the stretch, with their once-perfect record now boasting three losses and their number one seed – and a first-round Bye – in the playoffs still not secured heading into the final game of the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy