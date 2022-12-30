Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.

