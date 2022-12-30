Read full article on original website
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:39 p.m.] Estimated 5.4 Quake Shakes in the New Year
At about 10:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day, an estimated 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled North Coast residents already shook by the December 20 6.4 magnitude quake. The quake was centered near Redcrest which is about 10 miles south of Rio Dell. We’re already hearing reports on the scanner of...
KSBW.com
New photos show the extent of damage to Highway 9 caused by storm
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — New photos show the damaged done to Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. On Saturday, an atmospheric river pummeled the Central Coast, causing flooding and extensive road damage. State Route 9 is closed from Vernon Street to Glengarry Road, south of Felton in Santa...
kymkemp.com
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
The Mendocino Voice
Snow and power outages arrive in Mendocino County, heavy rainfall expected mid-week across Northern CA (updated 4:30 p.m.)
Update 4:30 p.m. — A steady rain has been falling across the county for much of the day, and we’ve received a number of reader reports of snow falling in Laytonville, Brooktrails, and and other northern inland locations, as well as downed trees in the roads — take caution out there if you are on the roads this week!
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Sunday, Dec. 25
Occurred at Anthony's Rv Park on Beach Ln. VERY LOUD MUSIC. Disposition: WARNING. Occurred at Willow Point Resort on 1ST. POWER POLE ARCHING - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 05:19 NOISE DISTURBANCE 2212250023. Occurred at Aqua Village Mobile Home Park on S Main. DIRECTLY BEHIND - SOMEONE...
mendofever.com
Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded
A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
ksro.com
Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive
Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E customers lose power across Bay Area and Northern California
Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California started the new year without power. The widespread outages were blamed on the heavy rain and strong winds that inflicted damage across the area over the holiday weekend. PG&E, the largest utility in California, shows clusters...
The Weather Channel
California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
5.4 earthquake rattles N. California; heavy rains leave residents without power
A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Occurred at Clearlake Club Bar on N Main. IFO 1ST ADD - BELLIGERENT FEMALE SAYING SHE NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL AND REFUSING TO LEAVE/ LSW; NAVY BLUE HOODIE, BLU JEANS, UGG BOOTS/ RESP VERY HBD/ NO WEAP SEEN. Disposition: CITIZENS ASSIST. 04:03 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2212210006. Occurred at...
