ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 3:39 p.m.] Estimated 5.4 Quake Shakes in the New Year

At about 10:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day, an estimated 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled North Coast residents already shook by the December 20 6.4 magnitude quake. The quake was centered near Redcrest which is about 10 miles south of Rio Dell. We’re already hearing reports on the scanner of...
RIO DELL, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Snow and power outages arrive in Mendocino County, heavy rainfall expected mid-week across Northern CA (updated 4:30 p.m.)

Update 4:30 p.m. — A steady rain has been falling across the county for much of the day, and we’ve received a number of reader reports of snow falling in Laytonville, Brooktrails, and and other northern inland locations, as well as downed trees in the roads — take caution out there if you are on the roads this week!
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, Dec. 25

Occurred at Anthony's Rv Park on Beach Ln. VERY LOUD MUSIC. Disposition: WARNING. Occurred at Willow Point Resort on 1ST. POWER POLE ARCHING - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 05:19 NOISE DISTURBANCE 2212250023. Occurred at Aqua Village Mobile Home Park on S Main. DIRECTLY BEHIND - SOMEONE...
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded

A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
WILLITS, CA
ksro.com

Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive

Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E customers lose power across Bay Area and Northern California

Thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California started the new year without power. The widespread outages were blamed on the heavy rain and strong winds that inflicted damage across the area over the holiday weekend. PG&E, the largest utility in California, shows clusters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​t least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Dec. 21

Occurred at Clearlake Club Bar on N Main. IFO 1ST ADD - BELLIGERENT FEMALE SAYING SHE NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL AND REFUSING TO LEAVE/ LSW; NAVY BLUE HOODIE, BLU JEANS, UGG BOOTS/ RESP VERY HBD/ NO WEAP SEEN. Disposition: CITIZENS ASSIST. 04:03 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2212210006. Occurred at...
LAKEPORT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy