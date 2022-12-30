Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Gianluca Vialli, Italy football great, dies aged 58
Italy football great Gianluca Vialli has died aged 58 after what he described as his “journey” with an “unwelcome travel companion” — pancreatic cancer. Vialli announced in December that he was stepping away from his role with the Italian national federation for health reasons after consultation with his oncologists.
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Londoners have given their two cents on Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, as excerpts bring about bombshell revelations.Newspapers shared details from the book after it was released in Spain on Thursday, January 5, leaving the British public stunned.The prince wrote about how he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, his drug use, and how many Taliban fighters he killed.This video gives a glimpse of how the book has gone down with the public, with some saying Harry has caused “irreversible” damage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Idaho8.com
Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open due to injury
Men’s world No. 1 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will miss this month’s Australian Open due to a leg injury, the 19-year-old Spaniard said on Friday. In a tweet, Alcaraz said he injured a muscle in his right leg “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”. “It’s tough,...
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the...
What to Watch: Emerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023
For luxury and fashion brands, keeping taps on China‘s quickly evolving influencer pool is key to engaging with the local audience base. Even though top-notch influencers, some of whom were featured in WWD’s 2021 influencer roundup, continued to act as gatekeepers for brands, a host of fresh faces has quickly emerged, gaining likes on Chinese social media platforms and meeting netizens’ need for newness and novelty.
Idaho8.com
Why ancient Roman structures like the Pantheon still stand
Welcome to a new year, where fresh wonder already awaits. Rome has often been called the Eternal City. Ancient Romans took pride in their metropolis and viewed it as an unshakable pinnacle, and poets such as Virgil and Ovid made similar references in their works to perpetuate this idea. The...
Comments / 0