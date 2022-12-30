Londoners have given their two cents on Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, as excerpts bring about bombshell revelations.Newspapers shared details from the book after it was released in Spain on Thursday, January 5, leaving the British public stunned.The prince wrote about how he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, his drug use, and how many Taliban fighters he killed.This video gives a glimpse of how the book has gone down with the public, with some saying Harry has caused “irreversible” damage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event

2 DAYS AGO