Palladium Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 8.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:05 EST on Monday, 2 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,795.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 54, 99.99% below its average volume of 5746162415.36. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Up Momentum With A 9% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.11% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,102.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 3371, 99.99% below its average volume of 12373072386.51. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Coffee Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 2.82% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Coffee (KC) is $166.95. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 491, 97.39% below its average volume of 18883.68. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Down Momentum: 0.96% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.96% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:06 EST on Monday, 2 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.54% up from its 52-week low and 10.742% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
10x Genomics Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) jumped by a staggering 15.03% in 5 sessions from $31.68 at 15.03, to $36.44 at 22:21 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend.
EUR/GBP Is 3% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 02:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.813% up from its 52-week low and 4.233% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
MicroStrategy Stock Over 28% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell by a staggering 28.85% in 21 sessions from $198.97 at 2022-12-01, to $141.57 at 10:45 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. MicroStrategy’s last close...
SmileDirectClub Stock Over 32% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped by a staggering 32.71% in 21 sessions from $0.52 at 2022-12-14, to $0.35 at 22:18 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.11% to $10,466.48, following the last session’s downward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 7.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,900.81. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 36.33% up from its 52-week low and 20.56% down from its 52-week high.
USD/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.2268% for the last session’s close. At 04:11 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.65% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.93 and 1.087% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.94.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 2 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,916.50. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is one of...
Aspen Group Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.31, 88.41% under its 52-week high of $2.68. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 12.32% to $0.31. NASDAQ dropped...
USD/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 1.3054% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.92 and 1.264% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.93.
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.4% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.23, 68.94% under its 52-week high of $16.84. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) jumping 0.38% to $5.23. NASDAQ slid...
Interactive Brokers Group And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), Carter Bank & Trust (CARE), Clean Harbors (CLH) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Waste Connections And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), Steelcase (SCS), NextEra Energy (NEE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
EUR/JPY Down By 1% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.0129% for the last session’s close. At 11:08 EST on Sunday, 1 January, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $140.34. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.021% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $140.37 and 0.979% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.73.
USA Compression Partners, LP, AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC), AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE), Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income Fund Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (EOI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated...
