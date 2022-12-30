Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Not going to stay silent’: Akron teachers union speaks out after filing strike notice
With sports betting now legal in the Buckeye State, Clevelanders are about to hear a whole lot about sportsbooks.
thereporternewspaperonline.com
Akron City, To Reopen Applications For Citizens’ Police Oversight Board On January 3, 2023
Beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council will reopen the application period for the newly created Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. The almost 60 individuals who previously applied will still be considered for the Board. Read the charter language here for all duties and responsibilities of the Board.
whbc.com
Bernabei Looks Back on 7 Years as Canton Mayor
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We recently gave Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei the opportunity recently to look back at some of what has happened during his administration. He points to the “new face” of downtown, with Centennial Plaza, the Double Tree by Hilton hotel and all the activities there.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023
CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
whbc.com
2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
spectrumnews1.com
Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees
BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
whbc.com
Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron. Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road. A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident. Her injuries are not considered life threatening. And a...
ideastream.org
Death of missing Princeton University student from Cleveland ruled suicide
The death of a Princeton University student, whose body was found on campus this past fall, has been ruled a suicide. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found near the tennis courts by a university employee on Oct. 20. She had been reported missing nearly a week prior. The Middlesex Regional Medical...
Meet Cleveland Clinic’s first baby of the year
The Cleveland Clinic's first baby of the new was born at its Hillcrest Hospital location in Mayfield Heights.
LeBron James Has Rollercoaster of Emotions During Ohio State Loss
As an athlete from Akron, Ohio, LeBron James is a vocal fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. James cheered on the Buckeyes in their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football national semifinals. James, who won championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, showed love for...
whbc.com
Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge
BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend. Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records. Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77...
whbc.com
Gas Prices Up 30-Cents for Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to gradually increase in eastern Ohio. The AAA average price Tuesday morning in Stark County was $3.28, up over 30-cents in the last week. GasBuddy says the blame mainly goes to short-term refinery problems because of the recent extreme...
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
Lessons for Cleveland from Rosewood, Florida -- 100 years after racial massacre: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I doubt we’ll ever know the macabre truth of what happened in Rosewood, Florida, on the first of January, 100 years ago. We won’t learn about it on TV, and our children won’t learn of it in their classrooms. The opportunity to learn...
countynewsonline.org
Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund
Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
