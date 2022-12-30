ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

thereporternewspaperonline.com

Akron City, To Reopen Applications For Citizens’ Police Oversight Board On January 3, 2023

Beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council will reopen the application period for the newly created Citizens’ Police Oversight Board. The almost 60 individuals who previously applied will still be considered for the Board. Read the charter language here for all duties and responsibilities of the Board.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Bernabei Looks Back on 7 Years as Canton Mayor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We recently gave Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei the opportunity recently to look back at some of what has happened during his administration. He points to the “new face” of downtown, with Centennial Plaza, the Double Tree by Hilton hotel and all the activities there.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic welcomes first newborn of 2023

CLEVELAND — It didn't take long for the first Cleveland Clinic newborn of 2023 to be welcomed into his new world in the early hours of Sunday morning!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

2022 Stark Traffic Fatality Count: 29

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County ends 2022 with 29 traffic deaths, ten fewer than the year before. There were 28 fatal crashes, down from 33 in 2021. But the Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition says we should not consider that the start of a downward trend.
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Baldwin Wallace University offering free master's degrees

BEREA, Ohio — Getting an advanced degree is an investment in the future that often comes at a high cost. Steve Dittmore, dean of the Baldwin Wallace University College of Education and Health Sciences, believes that working in higher education gives him a chance to be a lifelong learner.
BEREA, OH
whbc.com

Year Ends In Akron With 2 Homicides, Young Child Also Shot

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of homicides to end the year in Akron. Saturday evening, a 38-year-old woman was shot dead in an apartment on Brittain Road. A 5-year-old girl suffered injuries in the same incident. Her injuries are not considered life threatening. And a...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Woman Facing 6th OVI Charge

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 52-year-old woman who most recently had a Massillon address was picked up for her sixth OVI over the weekend. Her fifth such violation since 2019, according to court records. Lillian Auble was picked up by state troopers on Northbound I-77...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Gas Prices Up 30-Cents for Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to gradually increase in eastern Ohio. The AAA average price Tuesday morning in Stark County was $3.28, up over 30-cents in the last week. GasBuddy says the blame mainly goes to short-term refinery problems because of the recent extreme...
STARK COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH

