Read full article on original website
Related
Keenan Cahill, Beloved YouTube Star Famous for His Lip-Synching, Dead at 27
"We are devasted to announce that our nephew, Keenan Cahill, passed away on December 29th," his aunt confirmed Keenan Cahill, the YouTube star famous for lip-synching and celebrity cameos, is dead. He was 27. At age one, Cahill was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome which is a "progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away (atrophy)," according to the National Library of Medicine. Skeletal abnormalities also commonly occur with this condition. The star announced on his social media earlier this month that he...
Kourtney Kardashian Gets Comfy in Pajamas & Leather Ugg Boots on New Year’s Eve With Travis Barker
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian shared a slideshow of images from her New Year’s celebration with friends and family on Instagram yesterday. From driving ATVs to popping champagne, Kardashian photographed each moment, ending the celebration lounging with her husband Travis Barker in PJs and Ugg boots. Kardashian was clad in a black button-down pajama-style shirt by Thom Browne. The sleepwear-inspired top was paired with white, black and red bottoms. Both pieces featured motifs of dogs skiing in a winter wonderland. Feeling festive, the businesswoman...
Elle
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's NYE Duet Has Fans Absolutely Losing It
Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Inner Rockstar On Latest Album Miley Cyrus Embraces Her Inner Rockstar On Latest Album. For New Year's Eve, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus blew the top off their venue in Miami while singing a mash up of Cyrus's hit “Wrecking Ball” and Parton's iconic tune “I Will Always Love You.”
Elle
Heidi Klum Rang In The New Year With A Steamy PDA-Filled Hot Tub Pic
Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn & Jeremy Scott Answer Impossible Questions Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn & Jeremy Scott Answer Impossible Questions. If you spent New Year's Eve asleep on the couch by 10 pm surrounded in pizza, 2023 sunglasses, and full intentions of staying up until midnight (me), the time has come to live vicariously through Heidi Klum who is out here doing it right.
Elle
The Glossy, Glorious Return of Adult Contemporary Pop Music in 2022
On her sophomore album Hold the Girl, Rina Sawayama, the breakout British artist known for the mashup style of her 2020 debut—Y2K pop meets nu-metal meets ‘90s R&B—doubles down on her sonic signature. This time, she hones in on the sounds of early 2000s adult contemporary radio, updating them with stadium-sized drum fills and stomping club beats to tell the story of reparenting herself.
Elle
Why Kim Kardashian Is Drinking Alcohol and Coffee Again
Kim Kardashian often adheres to strict diets, which traditionally eschew alcohol. She has apparently been off the caffeine as well, but has decided to “let loose a little bit” with her personal rules around both. The reality star told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop Podcast that she actually stopped with alcohol because she “hates the taste.”
Elle
Queen Charlotte: Everything You Need To Know About The 'Bridgerton' Prequel
The Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, is almost here and the Ton has its pearls, tiaras, and bouffant gowns at the ready. In May 2021, Netflix and the TV production company Shondaland announced that a Bridgerton prequel was in the works that would centre on a younger version of British actor Golda Rosheuvel's character, Queen Charlotte.
Elle
Gigi Hadid Shares a Rare Photo Of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai For New Year's
Celebrities taking us back to the 00's with their hair and makeup looks Celebrities taking us back to the 00's with their hair and makeup looks. Model Gigi Hadid is very careful about how much she shares on social media when it comes to her two-year-old daughter Khai, but she gave fans a glimpse of her family's New Year's Eve plans this weekend. In a picture on her Instagram Stories, the toddler was show in her cute pajamas with one tiny hand through the strap of a sparkling gold Prada handbag.
Comments / 0