Rose Parade
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year. Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offers the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023 and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in 2011, served as grand marshal on Monday. The parade is held on Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend and spared the parade but then returned Monday evening during the Rose Bowl college football game between Utah and Penn State.
Adventure-loving women of Lehigh Valley can check out this all-women hiking group
SLATINGTON, Pa. - Hello 2023! For those Lehigh Valley women resolving to get outside more in the new year, a new, all-women's hiking group may just help you stay on track. "I love the outdoors and I love adventure," Robin Ruhmel said. Women of the Lehigh Valley: if your New...
Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out
The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
Michigan Whitmer Inauguration
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in alongside other Democratic leaders as she officially began her second term in office after winning reelection in the 2022 midterms. Whitmer promised to work across the aisle even though Democrats will have full control of the state government for the next two years for the first time since 1983. She also pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, to continue investing in K-12 education and to tackle climate change. By law, the next legislative session will begin the second Wednesday in January, and the state’s budget will be among the priorities lawmakers tackle as they carry a nearly $6 billion surplus into the new year.
New retail tenants open in former Dough Life, Norman's Hallmark spaces at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall welcomed two new retail tenants amid the busy holiday shopping season. Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise, opened in mid-December at the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 in Whitehall Township. Lovisa...
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
Pickup truck crashes into North Whitehall home and narrowly misses propane tanks
It was around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when a pickup truck crashed into a North Whitehall Township home in the 3700 block of Maple Street. Neighbor Robert Maletsky said he had just put his kids to bed. "I was just about to sit down on the sofa and I hear...
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
