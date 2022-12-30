ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

FOX 43

Primanti Bros. gears up for Rose Bowl watch parties

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Monday afternoon was the calm before the storm at Primanti Bros. in York Township, York County. The popular sports bar was a big part of what’s an exciting start to 2023 for Penn State fans, as the Nittany Lions make their fifth Rose Bowl appearance in team history.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bishop McDevitt High School - Harrisburg basketball team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. bank plans to expand into New Jersey

Millersburg-based Mid Penn Bank has its eyes on the “Garden State”. The bank based in northern Dauphin County has agreed to purchase Brunswick Bancorp/Brunswick Bank & Trust based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the hometown of Rutgers University. The deal was unanimously approved by both boards of directors,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Gettysburg Connection

Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
GETTYSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin …. Crash closes all lanes on I-81 north in Franklin County. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect …. Extradition hearing set...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg

Ring in the new year in Downtown Chambersburg at The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg! The new event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, music, giveaways and a giant pack of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls to be dropped at 9:00. Don’t miss this family friendly event!
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages. "We have a ton...
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Bubble wrap pops ring in an early new year in Hershey

Bubble wrap pops ring in an early new year in Hershey. Bubble wrap pops ring in an early new year in Hershey. Family releases statement after arrest of University …. Family releases statement after arrest of University of Idaho murder suspect. Celebrating 70 years of new coverage at WBRE. Celebrating...
HERSHEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

I-81 North closed after police chase ends in central Pa. crash

The northbound side of I-81 was closed Monday evening near Chambersburg after Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle that was fleeing state troopers flipped over. According to a statement from PSP, troopers were alerted just after 6 p.m. to reports of a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg. Troopers subsequently located the vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-81 around mile marker 20, according to PSP.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Family welcomes New Year’s Day Baby ‘Gracie’ at UPMC Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple welcomed their third baby just minutes into the New Year at UPMC Altoona. Max Glasson and Erin Vigne were overjoyed to meet their baby girl Gracie. She joined the world, and 2023, at just over 6.7 pounds at 12:16 am on January 1, 2023.
ALTOONA, PA
local21news.com

Drastic temperature spikes expected for next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warm front will not only spike the temperatures this week, but this also delivers rain chances Tuesday into part of Wednesday. Can't even rule out a rumble of thunder midweek. But don't get too comfortable as temperatures begin to drop off to more seasonable conditions later in the week brings the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow showers to Central PA late Thursday into Friday. Most of the wet snow will be concentrated across the higher elevations and to our north.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
