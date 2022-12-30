ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment Elle Edwards murder suspect arrested by police

By Sophie Thompson
 4 days ago

Drone footage shows the moment police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards outside a pub in Wallsey, Merseyside on Christmas Eve.

The clip, released on Thursday afternoon (December 29), shows officers approaching a house, before running down an alleyway shortly after. Eventually, a person is led into a police car.

Three people were originally arrested, two of which have now been released.

The 31-year-old man, who was the most recently-arrested, remains in custody.

