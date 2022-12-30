Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Sunday, Dec. 25
Occurred at Anthony's Rv Park on Beach Ln. VERY LOUD MUSIC. Disposition: WARNING. Occurred at Willow Point Resort on 1ST. POWER POLE ARCHING - TXF TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. 05:19 NOISE DISTURBANCE 2212250023. Occurred at Aqua Village Mobile Home Park on S Main. DIRECTLY BEHIND - SOMEONE...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Occurred at Clearlake Club Bar on N Main. IFO 1ST ADD - BELLIGERENT FEMALE SAYING SHE NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL AND REFUSING TO LEAVE/ LSW; NAVY BLUE HOODIE, BLU JEANS, UGG BOOTS/ RESP VERY HBD/ NO WEAP SEEN. Disposition: CITIZENS ASSIST. 04:03 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2212210006. Occurred at...
Lake County News
Sheriff’s office identifies man who died in Kelseyville wreck
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a wreck last week. Glen Eddie Igo of Lower Lake, age 62, was identified as the man who died in a solo-vehicle crash on Dec. 27, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren Berlinn.
Lake County News
Clearlake City Council to consider police chief contract, appointments
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council will start off the year with a discussion on the contract for the new police chief and a variety of appointments. The council will meet beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in the council chambers at Clearlake City Hall, 14050 Olympic Drive.
Lake County News
East Region Town Hall meets Jan. 4
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The group on Wednesday will discuss a proposed revision to its bylaws.
Lake County News
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Tyson’ and the dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has new dogs available to join families in the new year. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Belgian Malinois, border collie, border terrier, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider telecommuting policy and traffic safety update at first meeting of 2023
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will start off the new year with updates on the Brown Act, consideration of a telecommuting policy for city employees and discussion of traffic safety-related complaints. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the council chambers at...
Lake County News
Howe takes oath of office as sheriff
LAKEPORT, Calif. — There is officially a new sheriff in Lake County. Rob Howe took his oath of office on Monday morning in a small gathering at the Lake County Registrar of Voters Office in Lakeport. Registrar Maria Valadez administered the oath to Howe as colleagues, family and friends...
Lake County News
Documentary film series launches Jan. 6
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — The community is are invited to the launch of a new documentary film series in Kelseyville. On Friday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lake County, in partnership with the Kelseyville United Methodist Church, will launch a documentary film series. They will...
