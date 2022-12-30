Most of us know the travel fear of a bag not appearing on the belt after a flight. Some of us — ever more, thanks to the aviation chaos this year — know the gut punch of it not appearing. But an increasing number of travelers know what it’s like to lose a bag and get it back — not because of airlines’ diligence, but because they knew their bag’s location thanks to a tracking device they’d packed with their clothes.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO