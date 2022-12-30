Read full article on original website
The new aircraft, routes and airplane cabins taking off in 2023
The past 12 months have been an unpredictable time for airlines, with multiple global issues impacting the aviation industry, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulting in overflight bans, the removal of most travel restrictions, China ending inbound quarantine, Boeing’s 737 MAX delivery catch ups, and more questions about the future of two new versions of the 737 MAX.
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there’s plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
A bride missed her own wedding, lost thousands, and spent New Year's alone after Southwest canceled her flight
Katie Demko couldn't get to her wedding in Belize after Southwest canceled her flight. It has canceled thousands of flights since December 26.
TSA finds gun parts hidden in peanut butter jars at JFK Airport
A traveler at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International airport got into a sticky situation — literally. A Rhode Island man was arrested last week after TSA agents discovered parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun disguised within two jars of peanut butter in his luggage, according to a news release from the TSA.
Flight disruptions: Florida hit by air traffic control issue; Denver by freezing fog
Two far-apart states are seeing fresh air travel problems on Monday. Air traffic control issues triggered hours-long flight delays to Florida airports, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN. And the main airport in Denver, Colorado, is seeing substantial cancellations and delays because of a fresh round of winter weather. Late...
2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast
Crew members aboard two cruise ships have rescued about two dozen migrants found in small boats off Florida
Taiwan willing to offer help to China to deal with Covid-19 surge
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the self-ruled democratic island is willing to provide assistance to help China deal with its Covid surge after Beijing eased its hardline approach last month. China abandoned its restrictive zero-Covid stance after nearly three years, ending snap lockdowns, contact tracing, mandatory testing and scrapping...
The morning after: What people around the world eat and drink to beat a hangover
It’s the time of year for merriment and all that it might entail. But indulgences of alcohol often lead to less-than-pleasant mornings after. Since there’s no magic hangover pill (not yet, anyway), what can you do when you overdo it?. The answer, for many, lies in carbohydrates. A...
