Read full article on original website
Related
waer.org
Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York's first female elected governor
Kathy Hochul took the oath of office on New Year’s Day, becoming the first elected female governor of New York state. She pledged to take on battles over the next four years, including fighting against gun violence, antisemitism and other bigotry, and recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court.
waer.org
SU expert says New York's recent minimum wage increase still falls short
Entry level workers in Central New York are about to see a bump in their pay after the final stage of New York’s tiered minimum wage increase program took effect with the new year. But labor experts say the $14.20 per hour still falls short of providing enough to help make ends meet. Associate professor of sociology at Syracuse University Gretchen Purser says more needs to change for Central New Yorkers to enjoy the benefits of the increase.
waer.org
How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses
Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
Comments / 9