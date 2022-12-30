TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.

5 HOURS AGO