TechSpot
December Steam Survey: the Nvidia RTX 3060 leads Ampere's rise
In a nutshell: December's Steam hardware & software survey has landed, giving us an idea of what PC components participants received over the holidays. The previous month was a good one for Nvidia's last-gen Ampere line, especially the RTX 3060, which is quickly moving up the most-popular-GPU chart. November's Steam...
TechSpot
Nvidia's RTX 4090 mobile GPU looks seriously quick, 55% faster than RTX 3080 Ti mobile
Rumor mill: BenchLeaks on Twitter has shared a Geekbench 5 score of an i9-13900HX laptop equipped with a mobile version of the GeForce RTX 4090. The OpenCL benchmark results are awe-inspiring, with the 4090 outperforming the previous generation flagship -- the RTX 3080 Ti mobile by a staggering margin. In fact, the 4090 mobile is so fast in Geekbench 5, it was able to match a desktop RTX 3090 in the same test.
Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. GeForce RTX 4080
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.
Watch Nvidia unveil the RTX 4070 Ti right here at 8 am PT / 11 am ET
In a nutshell: After all the speculation, rumors, and claims, Nvidia looks set to officially unveil the RTX 4070 Ti, aka the rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, at its CES 'GeForce Beyond' livestream event in a few hours. You can watch the entire show live right here at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.
TechSpot
AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU sales are tiny compared to Zen 3
What just happened? A sales report from German hardware retailer Mindfactory has landed online, and it's both good and bad news for AMD. The positive part is that its CPUs are ahead of Intel in terms of both units sold and revenue. Unfortunately, its Zen 4-based chips still aren't selling well, accounting for just 15% of team red's total processor sales.
TechSpot
Samsung's CES kitchen appliances include an oven that can livestream its contents
WTF?! Have you ever wished that your oven had an internal camera able to livestream the cooking of its contents? Probably not, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from creating such an appliance. In all fairness, the Bespoke AI Oven does more than just broadcast your culinary skills, or lack of them, to the world.
The Matrix protocol is trying to break down the walls between messaging apps
Why it matters: Staying in contact with friends and family through messaging services usually means staying where everyone else is or switching between multiple clients like iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, or others. For years, the Matrix.org Foundation has been trying to establish an alternative environment that allows different clients to interact.
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival.
LG unveils its 2023 OLED TV lineup, LG G3 series to feature brightest panels yet
In brief: LG has just announced its 2023 OLED TV lineup featuring a wide range of improvements over their predecessors, including higher peak brightness, next-gen AI processors, and an updated interface. All of LG's 2023 OLED TVs support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, just like their predecessors. However, support...
Supermicro shares almost doubled in 2022, defying a pessimistic year for tech
The big picture: Falling consumer demand marked 2022 as the year the pandemic tech boom ceased, and many fear a recession could worsen things in 2023. One tech company defied the trend, outperforming all other billion-dollar US tech companies. However, analysts are skeptical that it can meet its projected goals for this year.
Cdlero6
New Samsung monitors include 57-inch 8K ultrawide and two massive QD-OLED displays
What just happened? Remember the days when 32 inches was considered large for a monitor? That's not really the case anymore, and Samsung is continuing to embrace the era of massive displays with a 57-inch "8K" Mini-LED model, a 49-inch OLED, and several other new products. Samsung unveiled its slew...
