We are now a few days into 2023 and the 2022 weather records are in! Last year featured all sorts of crazy weather and it happened all throughout the year. During the summer we had our first 100* temp in years on June 21st. The coldest temperature didn't come in January or February but rather at the end of year when Milwaukee dropped to -7* just days before Christmas. The wettest day was a big one picking up almost 5" of rain on September 11th but we lacked with snow. Our biggest two-day snowfall was at the end of February with 5.3" of snow.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO