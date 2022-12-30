ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

2022 weather stats show a warm year with average precipitation

We are now a few days into 2023 and the 2022 weather records are in! Last year featured all sorts of crazy weather and it happened all throughout the year. During the summer we had our first 100* temp in years on June 21st. The coldest temperature didn't come in January or February but rather at the end of year when Milwaukee dropped to -7* just days before Christmas. The wettest day was a big one picking up almost 5" of rain on September 11th but we lacked with snow. Our biggest two-day snowfall was at the end of February with 5.3" of snow.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

December ends near average on temps and precip, below average on snow

Happy New Year! We will get to our 2022 stats later in the week, but first we take a look back at the month of December which featured a bit of everything. We had our coldest wind chills in a few years over the Christmas holiday and then less than a week later we saw record highs in the upper 50s to around 60! Overall December goes down just a bit above-average on temps and our 40th warmest December on record.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Messy weather-maker moving in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Downhill Ski Slopes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition tour is featuring downhill skiing in the area in this week's edition. Mark Harris of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Ski Council joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to share some of his knowledge about skiing in the area, as well as how ski clubs and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Ski Council fit into the region's snow sports scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting leaves Milwaukee man in hospital with a life-threatening injury

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:00 p.m. near 14th and Kilbourn. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and into what lead...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Coast Guard responds to sunken towing vessel in the Port of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan has worked to prevent environmental damage and waterway impacts following the sinking of a towing vessel on the Kinnickinnic River in the Port of Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 2. Coast Guard watchstanders became aware at around 11:27 a.m. on Monday...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis

MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
MILWAUKEE, WI

