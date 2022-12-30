Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
2022 weather stats show a warm year with average precipitation
We are now a few days into 2023 and the 2022 weather records are in! Last year featured all sorts of crazy weather and it happened all throughout the year. During the summer we had our first 100* temp in years on June 21st. The coldest temperature didn't come in January or February but rather at the end of year when Milwaukee dropped to -7* just days before Christmas. The wettest day was a big one picking up almost 5" of rain on September 11th but we lacked with snow. Our biggest two-day snowfall was at the end of February with 5.3" of snow.
CBS 58
December ends near average on temps and precip, below average on snow
Happy New Year! We will get to our 2022 stats later in the week, but first we take a look back at the month of December which featured a bit of everything. We had our coldest wind chills in a few years over the Christmas holiday and then less than a week later we saw record highs in the upper 50s to around 60! Overall December goes down just a bit above-average on temps and our 40th warmest December on record.
nbc15.com
Messy weather-maker moving in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another foggy start for parts of southern Wisconsin this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Dane, Green, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties until 9 AM this morning where fog is expected to be the densest. The rest of...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Downhill Ski Slopes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CBS 58 Hometowns Winter Edition tour is featuring downhill skiing in the area in this week's edition. Mark Harris of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Ski Council joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to share some of his knowledge about skiing in the area, as well as how ski clubs and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Ski Council fit into the region's snow sports scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Polar Bear Plunge Lake Michigan dip at Bradford Beach, 'freezing, but I did it'
MILWAUKEE - The weather was great as crowds packed Milwaukee's Bradford Beach Sunday, Jan. 1 for the annual Polar Bear Plunge. At noon, brave individuals ran and jumped into Lake Michigan, but just as fast as they ran in, they all ran out of the water. Rescue crews were also...
CBS 58
Huge crowds at New Year's Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New Year's Day in Milwaukee means thousands coming out to Bradford Beach bright and early for the New Year's Day polar plunge. "I'm a little bit nervous. I'm pretty excited too," said 14-year-old Maisie Whale. She says it was a last-minute decision to come out and...
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
CBS 58
What are you looking forward to in 2023? Here's what some people around Milwaukee had to say
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're just over 24 hours into 2023. And the beginning of a new year brings optimism to many about the next 364 days ahead. Monday, Jan. 2 was a bonus holiday for a lot of people as businesses were closed to observe New Year's Day. CBS...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
Family of Sildian Torres said there's been one glimmer of hope since the Milwaukee mother was killed. Her 7-year-old son, who was in the back seat when she was shot, smiled on Christmas Day.
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months. As of 4 p.m., he has been...
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
CBS 58
Downhill momentum: West Bend ski team looks to build off successful 2022
KEWASKUM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On a typical night in the winter at Sunburst Ski Hill, the West Bend ski team is doing what they do best. '"I like going fast, I think that's the main thing of it," said Markus Briedis, West Bend East senior. "I like to go...
CBS 58
Shooting leaves Milwaukee man in hospital with a life-threatening injury
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Jan. 2 around 10:00 p.m. near 14th and Kilbourn. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and into what lead...
CBS 58
Coast Guard responds to sunken towing vessel in the Port of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan has worked to prevent environmental damage and waterway impacts following the sinking of a towing vessel on the Kinnickinnic River in the Port of Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 2. Coast Guard watchstanders became aware at around 11:27 a.m. on Monday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Speeding Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, 2 others hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Menomonee Falls man, 52, died at the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday morning, Jan. 1 near 98th and Good Hope. Police said a speeding driver struck the vehicle containing three people from Menomonee Falls, two men (ages 76 and 52) and a woman, age 78. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot overnight, one suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 1 around 11:04 p.m. near 78th and Calumet. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for a non-lethal injury. Upon arresting a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, police say a gun was found. Charges...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
WISN
Bullet barrage breaks out on New Year's Eve across Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — (If you listen to the above video, you will hear nonstop gunfire in a Milwaukee neighborhood) Milwaukee police on Thursday warned against firing guns into the air on New Year's Eve. "What we don’t want to see is that 'celebratory,' as they would say, gunfire," said Steven...
Comments / 0