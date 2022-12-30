Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football schedule: What bowl games are on today? Times, TV channels for Jan. 2
Bowl season reaches its crescendo as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023. The biggest and brashest sides that college football had to offer this season find themselves on a collision course with one another. It's not quite the games many of these teams wanted to take part in. From...
ng-sportingnews.com
Utah vs. Penn State odds, prediction, betting trends for Rose Bowl Game
No. 8 Utah takes on No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on ESPN. Utah (10-3) returns to the Rose Bowl after a second straight Pac-12 championship. The Utes ranked eighth in the FBS with 40 points per game this season under Kyle Whittingham, and veteran quarterback Cam Rising led the conference title run. Utah will be missing some key players, including SN All-America cornerback Clark Phillips III, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin
Pitt Panthers from all eras of the program's history sent messages of support for Damar Hamlin.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
Skip Bayless Is Getting Destroyed For Terribly Insensitive Tweet
Everyone is worried for Damar Hamlin's health after a frightening situation took place Monday night. Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field. Medical personnel administered CPR on the 24-year-old for several minutes before taking him to the ambulance.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Zach Arnett? What to know about Mississippi State coach who replaced Mike Leach
Mississippi State was put in a difficult situation with the death of head coach Mike Leach in December. The program quickly opted for continuity, promoting defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to succeed Leach and giving him a long-term contract. Leach, who hired Arnett when he arrived in Starkville in 2020, died...
UW Updates Roster and Player Shoved by Lake Is Not On It
Walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai is one of seven Huskies to enter the transfer portal.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with pirate-themed helmet for ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State will honor coach Mike Leach with pirate-themed football helmets for the team's ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Illinois on Monday. The Bulldogs unveiled their new helmets with a tweet captioned, "For The Pirate," which has long served as Leach's nickname due to his affinity for the nautical swashbucklers. The tweet included a picture of the team's helmet, which instead of the traditional block M featured a flag with skull and crossbones:
Football World Reacts To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight
We're one half into the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl semifinal contest. Ohio State is leading Georgia, 28-24, after two quarters of play in Atlanta. ESPN announcer Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for this one. Fowler is being praised for his performance in primetime.
Game Primer: How To Watch, Things To Know for Kansas at Texas Tech
Here's everything you need to know to follow tonight's game between the Jayhawks and Red Raiders.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why is Drew Brees coaching for Purdue in the Citrus Bowl? Boilermakers legend assisting after staff changes
The coaching carousel's overlap with bowl season can create awkward situations for some programs. Louisville, for example, turned to its director of player development, Deion Branch, to be interim head coach for the Cardinals' Fenway Bowl game following Scott Satterfield's exit to Cincinnati (which was UofL's opponent in the contest).
Ace Bailey Narrows Recruitment
Head coach Lamont Paris continues to put himself and South Carolina in contention for blue chip 2024 prospects, the latest being Airious Bailey.
Comments / 0