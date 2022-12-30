No. 8 Utah takes on No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on ESPN. Utah (10-3) returns to the Rose Bowl after a second straight Pac-12 championship. The Utes ranked eighth in the FBS with 40 points per game this season under Kyle Whittingham, and veteran quarterback Cam Rising led the conference title run. Utah will be missing some key players, including SN All-America cornerback Clark Phillips III, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO