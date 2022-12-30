ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship

Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday

USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Utah vs. Penn State odds, prediction, betting trends for Rose Bowl Game

No. 8 Utah takes on No. 11 Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on ESPN. Utah (10-3) returns to the Rose Bowl after a second straight Pac-12 championship. The Utes ranked eighth in the FBS with 40 points per game this season under Kyle Whittingham, and veteran quarterback Cam Rising led the conference title run. Utah will be missing some key players, including SN All-America cornerback Clark Phillips III, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout

You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Is Getting Destroyed For Terribly Insensitive Tweet

Everyone is worried for Damar Hamlin's health after a frightening situation took place Monday night. Monday's game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field. Medical personnel administered CPR on the 24-year-old for several minutes before taking him to the ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with pirate-themed helmet for ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State will honor coach Mike Leach with pirate-themed football helmets for the team's ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Illinois on Monday. The Bulldogs unveiled their new helmets with a tweet captioned, "For The Pirate," which has long served as Leach's nickname due to his affinity for the nautical swashbucklers. The tweet included a picture of the team's helmet, which instead of the traditional block M featured a flag with skull and crossbones:
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Chris Fowler's Performance Tonight

We're one half into the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl semifinal contest. Ohio State is leading Georgia, 28-24, after two quarters of play in Atlanta. ESPN announcer Chris Fowler and analyst Kirk Herbstreit are on the call for this one. Fowler is being praised for his performance in primetime.
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why is Drew Brees coaching for Purdue in the Citrus Bowl? Boilermakers legend assisting after staff changes

The coaching carousel's overlap with bowl season can create awkward situations for some programs. Louisville, for example, turned to its director of player development, Deion Branch, to be interim head coach for the Cardinals' Fenway Bowl game following Scott Satterfield's exit to Cincinnati (which was UofL's opponent in the contest).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy