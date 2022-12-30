Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Driver slams into HPD cruiser, causing 3-vehicle crash on Houston's southside, police say
Video from the scene shows the front end of the driver's black Lexus underneath the HPD cruiser. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston police make nearly 50 New Year’s Eve arrests for celebratory gunfire, drunken driving
A 12-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and hospitalized on New Year’s Eve, when the Houston Police Department arrested five people accused of illegally shooting guns and more than 40 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in...
Houston police investigating 2 shootings on first Monday of new year
In one incident, an 18-year-old was shot as he came home from work. In the other, a woman was caught in gunfire between two cars on Old Spanish Trail.
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Teen shot on Meadowglen Lane after getting home from work
HOUSTON - An 18-year-old was shot twice after returning home from work early Monday morning, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 1:05 a.m. in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane. According to police, the teen had come home to the apartment complex after work and encountered someone in...
cw39.com
Man charged with arson, assaulting wife at north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is wanted by authorities early Tuesday morning after being accused of setting a home in north Harris County where his separated wife lived on fire and then hitting her as she evacuated the home. Pablo Patino, 28, was charged by the Harris County District...
METRORail shooting: Tip leads police to man who allegedly shot woman at Palm Center Station
Police arrested a man they suspect shot a woman last week in the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
1 dead after disturbance led to gunfire exchange in Chimney Rock parking lot, police say
Officers are trying to figure out who opened fire in a busy parking lot in southwest Houston.
Teen injured in shooting on New Year's Eve tells deputies the suspect was his classmate, HCSO says
According to investigators, there was an altercation over a black bag between the victim and two other teens before one shot him in the leg.
Man shot woman multiple times, including in the head, on METRORail train, court documents say
HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $250,000 for the man accused of shooting a woman several times on a METRORail train. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, is charged with aggravated assault for the shooting of Mary Jo Kelly, 27. He was arrested on New Year's Eve by METRO police based on tips from surveillance photos released on Saturday, according to Houston police.
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Click2Houston.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say
A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday. The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton. According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone...
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
Comments / 0