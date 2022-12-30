ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH

HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
