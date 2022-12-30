ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

guitar.com

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi announces he is starting work on a new album

Tony Iommi has revealed to fans that he is set to record new music – likely an upcoming solo album. The guitarist announced the update in a recent video, in which he reflected upon his experiences in 2022 and his plans for the new year. According to Iommi, a...
guitar.com

Metallica team up with Fender Play for online guitar lessons

Metallica has teamed up with Fender Play to bring online guitar lessons. The heavy metal band has brought their tunes to the guitar learning website, to make it easier than ever to play your favourite Metallica songs. In a statement on their website, the band has said: “Ever want to...
guitar.com

The story of Lonnie Mack’s Flying V

When Gibson released the Flying V in 1958, it’s probably understating things to say that the revolutionary new design was not particularly well received. Only 98 guitars were sold, and production officially stopped in 1959, though a handful of leftover guitars continued to eke out into the world until 1963.
The Guardian

Wolf Manor review – cheerfully silly film-shoot werewolf horror

Some amiable inanity and enjoyable daftness is served up here by James Fleet in this British comedy horror romp: he plays Oliver Lawrence, a stage and screen actor of a certain age who was once very big playing a vampire in a string of sub-Hammer shockers. Now that these films have become very big in east Asia, our refined thespian has been prevailed upon to reprise his cheesy fanged demon in a new low-budget film, something undertaken in an uncompromisingly cynical spirit of money-grubbing.
The Guardian

Artist by Yeong-shin Ma – middle-aged men behaving badly

This darkly comic tale of three hapless and macho males fixes a boldly satirical eye on Korean society. “It is not enough to succeed,” said Gore Vidal. “Others must fail.” In his darkly funny new book, Artist, the Korean cartoonist Yeong-shin Ma puts this notion centre stage, his three male characters jostling for position in a world where the stakes can be so small that sometimes the only satisfaction is in seeing a pal go down in flames. And, yes, this does make it a somewhat toxic read; envy runs through it like poison. But it’s also rather bracing watching these hapless middle-aged men – a musician, a writer and a painter – behave so very badly. The creative life, Ma suggests, is no more noble than any other, and the artist no less prone to pettiness. In other words, be careful what you wish for.
guitar.com

Walrus Audio Eons review: five stages of monster fuzz

An impressive multi-voice fuzz pedal that actually offers five strikingly different fuzz tones, while the voltage knob offers near-endless fun. If you’ve been paying attention to Walrus Audio’s releases over the last two years you’ll understand what the deal is here. Back in 2020 Walrus revealed the Ages: a ‘multi-stage’ overdrive pedal that offered five distinct drive sounds in one impressively compact pedal. Then in 2021 the brand released the Eras: a multi-stage distortion pedal that offered five distinct high-gain sounds in one impressively compact pedal.
Frank Mastropolo

Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’

Bruce Springsteen, Live at the Bottom Line NYC, August 15th 1975 albumPhoto byWax Radio. The Bottom Line was an intimate Greenwich Village club at 15 West 4th Street that hosted major rock, jazz, and blues artists. The 400-seat club was a launchpad for young musicians like Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in 1975. Lou Reed, Johnny Winter, Billy Joel, Carly Simon, Eric Clapton, James Taylor, and Van Morrison performed here.
Mashed

Beethoven Had A Painstaking Daily Coffee Ritual

Ludwig van Beethoven is undoubtedly considered one of the most influential composers and pianists in history — and to many, the greatest of all time. The German symphonist's most famous pieces include "Symphony No. 5," "Sonata No. 14," "Für Elise," and "Ode to Joy," just to name a few, per the British Library. For centuries, his songs have been played by orchestras around the world. Although Beethoven was struck with tragedy as he experienced deafness beginning in his late twenties, he persisted to contrive more than 700 works throughout his life. Not too shabby.

