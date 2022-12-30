Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi announces he is starting work on a new album
Tony Iommi has revealed to fans that he is set to record new music – likely an upcoming solo album. The guitarist announced the update in a recent video, in which he reflected upon his experiences in 2022 and his plans for the new year. According to Iommi, a...
guitar.com
“We’re going to be a different band going forward”: Foo Fighters to continue after Taylor Hawkins’ death
Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will continue on as a band, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The surviving members of the rock group told fans that they will be continuing to make music as “a different band going forward” in a year-end message shared on Saturday (31 December).
guitar.com
Metallica team up with Fender Play for online guitar lessons
Metallica has teamed up with Fender Play to bring online guitar lessons. The heavy metal band has brought their tunes to the guitar learning website, to make it easier than ever to play your favourite Metallica songs. In a statement on their website, the band has said: “Ever want to...
guitar.com
The story of Lonnie Mack’s Flying V
When Gibson released the Flying V in 1958, it’s probably understating things to say that the revolutionary new design was not particularly well received. Only 98 guitars were sold, and production officially stopped in 1959, though a handful of leftover guitars continued to eke out into the world until 1963.
guitar.com
David Lee Roth claims working with Eddie Van Halen was “better than any love affair I ever had”
According to David Lee Roth, working with the late Eddie Van Halen was apparently an experience that triumphs “any love affair [he] ever had”. In the first episode of his new podcast The Roth Show, the 68-year-old looked back on his early days in the band, and offered some pretty warm words about his working relationship with the late Van Halen guitarist.
Paul McCartney Needed Help From Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on a Disaster of a Macca Album
Paul McCartney leaned on David Gilmour on the only hit song a from what might be the biggest disaster of Macca’s solo career.
Wolf Manor review – cheerfully silly film-shoot werewolf horror
Some amiable inanity and enjoyable daftness is served up here by James Fleet in this British comedy horror romp: he plays Oliver Lawrence, a stage and screen actor of a certain age who was once very big playing a vampire in a string of sub-Hammer shockers. Now that these films have become very big in east Asia, our refined thespian has been prevailed upon to reprise his cheesy fanged demon in a new low-budget film, something undertaken in an uncompromisingly cynical spirit of money-grubbing.
Ringo Starr: ‘There Was No Bigger Moment in My Life Than’ 1 Beatles Milestone
Ringo Starr reflected on the milestones he experienced with The Beatles, but of all of them, one claims the top spot on all his life moments.
Artist by Yeong-shin Ma – middle-aged men behaving badly
This darkly comic tale of three hapless and macho males fixes a boldly satirical eye on Korean society. “It is not enough to succeed,” said Gore Vidal. “Others must fail.” In his darkly funny new book, Artist, the Korean cartoonist Yeong-shin Ma puts this notion centre stage, his three male characters jostling for position in a world where the stakes can be so small that sometimes the only satisfaction is in seeing a pal go down in flames. And, yes, this does make it a somewhat toxic read; envy runs through it like poison. But it’s also rather bracing watching these hapless middle-aged men – a musician, a writer and a painter – behave so very badly. The creative life, Ma suggests, is no more noble than any other, and the artist no less prone to pettiness. In other words, be careful what you wish for.
guitar.com
John Lennon’s former PA on Beatles songwriting rivalry: “It bugged [John] that Paul could write those sweet melodies like Yesterday and Hey Jude”
Dan Richter, John Lennon’s former assistant, has suggested that the musician was ‘bugged’ by the songwriting talents of Paul McCartney. Speaking with The Telegraph during an interview on Wednesday, Dan Richter shed light on what it was like working for John Lennon. “It bugged him that Paul...
guitar.com
Walrus Audio Eons review: five stages of monster fuzz
An impressive multi-voice fuzz pedal that actually offers five strikingly different fuzz tones, while the voltage knob offers near-endless fun. If you’ve been paying attention to Walrus Audio’s releases over the last two years you’ll understand what the deal is here. Back in 2020 Walrus revealed the Ages: a ‘multi-stage’ overdrive pedal that offered five distinct drive sounds in one impressively compact pedal. Then in 2021 the brand released the Eras: a multi-stage distortion pedal that offered five distinct high-gain sounds in one impressively compact pedal.
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’
Bruce Springsteen, Live at the Bottom Line NYC, August 15th 1975 albumPhoto byWax Radio. The Bottom Line was an intimate Greenwich Village club at 15 West 4th Street that hosted major rock, jazz, and blues artists. The 400-seat club was a launchpad for young musicians like Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in 1975. Lou Reed, Johnny Winter, Billy Joel, Carly Simon, Eric Clapton, James Taylor, and Van Morrison performed here.
She was a popular yoga guru. Then she embraced QAnon conspiracy theories
Themes like everything is connected, nothing happens without a purpose, and nothing is what it seems are central to both yoga philosophy and conspiratorial thinking.
That time John Fogerty was sued for plagiarising John Fogerty
In 1985, John Fogerty was sued for releasing a song that allegedly ripped off another he'd written 15 years earlier – and it was a battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court
Beethoven Had A Painstaking Daily Coffee Ritual
Ludwig van Beethoven is undoubtedly considered one of the most influential composers and pianists in history — and to many, the greatest of all time. The German symphonist's most famous pieces include "Symphony No. 5," "Sonata No. 14," "Für Elise," and "Ode to Joy," just to name a few, per the British Library. For centuries, his songs have been played by orchestras around the world. Although Beethoven was struck with tragedy as he experienced deafness beginning in his late twenties, he persisted to contrive more than 700 works throughout his life. Not too shabby.
