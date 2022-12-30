December 30 fishing report from Byron Stout

Riley Alstodt fooled this 37-pound kitty mitchell with a Jyg Pro slow pitch jig, on a Chop Suey Fishing episode for YouTube.

Fishing’s been killer for anglers who know where fish go to keep from being killed by water temperatures as low as the mid 50s. Happily, the only fish kills reported to the Fish Finder have been tilapia, a freshwater exotic species native to West Africa.

Cold weather seems to have inspired the onset of the winter sheepshead run, augured by a fine day in Estero Bay.

Freshwater fishing for crappie and bass, including butterfly peacocks, is going great guns.

And a recent 20 hour trip with Fish Chaser Charters Capt. Chase Fulton produced deep water catches including swordfish, tilefish and some rarely reported groupers for the Chop Suey Fishing bloggers.

OFFSHORE: Viet Hoang of Chop Suey Fishing on YouTube reports a recent 20-hour Fish Chaser trip to as far as 185 miles off Sanibel produced some rarely reported catches for Southwest Florida. Deep dropping with electric reels produced a 49-inch (lower jaw to tail fork) keeper swordfish in 1,700 feet, and electrics and slow-pitch jigging in depths from 400 to 600 feet produced kitty mitchell grouper (speckled hinds) to 41 pounds, blueline tilefish, scamp grouper and more. See the action here.

Teo Pham’s 49-inch keeper swordfish was caught daytime deep dropping in 1,700 feet of water off Sanibel, on a recent Chop Suey Fishing expedition.

A&B Charters Capt. Jim Rinckey reports the cold Christmas “has not slowed down the fishing . . . with all trips producing great snapper and grouper catches.” Gag grouper have been hitting live pinfish over wrecks and artificial reefs, and mixed snappers including a dandy mutton have been hitting on cut squid and herring over live bottom.

A&B Charters Capt. Kees VanDeraa’s dandy mutton snapper slurped a squid in 65 feet of water off Naples.

ESTERO BAY: Mike Connealy used live shrimp to catch and release a 17-inch trout and 30 sheepshead, including a dozen potential keepers Wednesday in the bay’s south end. He was fishing out of Bonita Beach with Fishbuster Charters Capt. Dave Hanson.

Get Hooked Charters Capt. Matt DeAngelis reports a hot bite of 21 snook as waters warmed a bit in New Pass on Tuesday for Michigan anglers Ryan and Grant Elliston, who were casting live shrimp on jig heads. On Monday Minnesota angler Jeff Adams used cut bait to tempt a 26-inch redfish near Davis Key.

CAPTIVA ISLAND: Hunter and Barrett Leake fished around Captiva Island Friday, catching and releasing 15 snook to 29 inches on live sardines, just before the weekend front blasted through.

PINE ISLAND: St. James City Capt. George Grosselfinger and friends Carl Miller, Byron Stout and Rosemary and Peter Henry combined for more than 100 snook releases on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoons. The snook were hunkered in lower Pine Island canals, where water temperatures were hanging around 56 degrees, but that didn’t stop them from running down leadhead jigs — mostly 7-inch Pearl Blue Glimmer Z-Man DieZel MinnowZ.

Peter Henry’s snook was one of 67 released Tuesday afternoon in southern Pine Island Canals with his wife, Rosemary, and St. James City Capt. George Grosselfinger.

Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee reported a slow bite Wednesday morning on flats off Matlacha Pass, with only a few ladyfish and a 15-inch trout willing to play. He did run across dozens of likely cold-killed tilapia on the bottom in northern Buzzard Bay, but no native species were among the fatalities.

FRESH WATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: Lake Trafford Marina reports most boaters are ramping out with limits of crappie caught on jigs or Missouri minnows. But the specks haven’t quite moved into shoreline vegetation for spawning, so there hasn’t been any action at Ann Olesky Park’s pier or on the shorelines.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: Roland Martin Marina Capt. Bo White reports the bass action on wild shiners has been good over the past week, and could produce more big spawning females as the moon comes full. Hot areas have been along northern shorelines between Dyess’ Ditch and the Indian Prairie Canal, including Horse Island and Tin House Cove. Crappie fishing has been on fire, with 25-fish limits of minimum-10-inch specks being caught within two hours on minnows. Blown in mats in the shallows of the West Wall have been hot.

EVERGLADES: On Tuesday before the cold front, to which butterfly peacock bass are very sensitive, Parker Klump and Cayla Naylor reported catching 200 mostly 1- to 2-pound peacocks. The hard charging exotics were hitting bone Whopper Plopper topwater lures and black-and-gold swimbaits, cast in Alligator Alley’s south side canal.

PIC OF THE WEEK

North Carolina angler Ronnie Jones’ Big O bass hit a golden shiner during a recent golden sunrise, on his trip with Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Bo White.

Tis the season for spawning bass in southern Florida.

FISH TIP

Carbondale, Colo. angler Car Nieslanic’s brace of gag grouper were taken on A&B Charters All In out of Naples. Gag grouper season ends on Jan. 1, as red grouper season reopens.

Anglers going after grouper can still target gags, like Cara Nieslanik’s, caught out of Naples on an A&B Charter. Gags are caught around structure including limestone ledges and artificial reefs, and even inshore, mainly in Gulf passes. But gag and gray triggerfish seasons end with the coming of the new year. The good news is that’s when more common red grouper and lane snapper seasons reopen. Keeper sizes are more common in deeper waters, typically outside 50 feet, but their habitat is broader — “live” hard-bottom areas where sponges and soft corals grow on exposed rock.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: W-a-a-y offshore for tilefish, kitty mitchell grouper and even daytime swordfish.

No. 2: Nearshore ledges in 25 to 40 feet of water for gag grouper, until Jan. 1.

No. 3: Well offshore for lane snapper and red grouper, beginning Jan. 1.

No. 4: Lower Pine Island canals for snook action.

No. 5: New Pass for snook action.

No. 6: Lower Estero Bay for sheepshead.

No. 7: Lake Trafford for crappie.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE

No. 1: Northern shorelines for largemouth bass.

No. 2: Alligator Alley canal for peacock bass.

No. 3: Crappie on the West Wall