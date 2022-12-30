Vera Jean (Lauer) Murphy, 81, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana. Born in Ebensburg on February 25, 1941, Vera was the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Dishart) Lauer. A graduate of Central Cambria High School, Vera spent the majority of her adult life in Blairsville. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three boys. Mrs. Murphy was an active member of St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, participating in the women’s choir. Vera enjoyed crafts, cooking, working in her gardens and making the family house a home. She was known best as “Grammy” to her grandchildren. Blessed with a lovely singing voice and a great sense of humor, she freely shared both.

