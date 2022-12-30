Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
MORE POSTSEASON HONORS FOR IUP’S DUANE BROWN
D2Football.com has released its 2022 “Elite 100” football team, and IUP wide receiver Duane Brown is on the second team. Shepherd placed four players in the 100, East Stroudsburg two, and Slippery Rock one. https://www.d2football.com/2022-d2footballcom-elite-100/
wdadradio.com
IUP BASKETBALL TEAMS BOTH UNBEATEN HEADING INTO 2023
Fresh off their twin wins over Millersville, the undefeated IUP women’s and men’s basketball teams will finally get to settle into the rhythm of their January schedule, with their games for the rest of the regular season all doubleheaders on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with two exceptions. Starting this...
wdadradio.com
HELEN (KNUPP) NOEL, 103
Helen Virginia (Smith) Knupp Noel, 103, of Hollidaysburg and formerly of Indiana, PA died December 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. Born August 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Almeda (Smith) Smith. Virginia graduated from Indiana High School in 1937 and worked in...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”
As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
wdadradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues since December....
wdadradio.com
TERRY W. STIFFLER, 70
Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, PA died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA. The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born on June 22, 1952 in Spangler, PA. Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in Criminology at IUP.
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
wdadradio.com
ROBERT D. RORABAUGH, 72
Robert D. “Bob” Rorabaugh, 72, of Mahaffey, PA died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois in DuBois, PA. The son of Robert R. and S. Marie (Blose) Rorabaugh, he was born on August 24, 1950 in Indiana, PA. Bob was a graduate of...
wdadradio.com
TONY SOTTILE TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE
An Indiana attorney has announced he is running for magisterial district judge. Indiana attorney Tony Sottile announced that he is running for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. He is looking to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of district Judge Guy Haberl.
wdadradio.com
VERA JEAN MURPHY, 81
Vera Jean (Lauer) Murphy, 81, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022 at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana. Born in Ebensburg on February 25, 1941, Vera was the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Dishart) Lauer. A graduate of Central Cambria High School, Vera spent the majority of her adult life in Blairsville. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three boys. Mrs. Murphy was an active member of St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, participating in the women’s choir. Vera enjoyed crafts, cooking, working in her gardens and making the family house a home. She was known best as “Grammy” to her grandchildren. Blessed with a lovely singing voice and a great sense of humor, she freely shared both.
abc27.com
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
wdadradio.com
JAMES L. HELLER, 59
James “Jimmy” L. Heller, 59 of Clymer passed away December 21st 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. Born May 31, 1963 in Pittsburgh the son of Robert and Eloise (Pete) Heller. Survived by his wife of 38 years Lisa (Fennell) Heller; children Joshua (Kristin) Heller, Clymer and Matthew (fiancé...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
wdadradio.com
TROOP A, INDIANA NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT PERIOD RESULTS
Members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit arrested thirteen motorists suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or combination of alcohol and drugs over the three-day New Year’s holiday enforcement period. Troopers also made 16 self-initiated criminal arrests. The following is a summary of crash and...
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
