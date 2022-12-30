Why spend more on pricey earbuds, when you can get the same features at a fraction of the cost? These cost-effective headphones don't skimp on sound quality either. Whether you're a music buff, workout warrior, part of the work-from-home crowd or like to listen to podcasts on your commute, these affordable AirPods alternatives are a great investment. And right now, you can snag a set of new JBL Live earbuds for some of the lowest prices we've seen. With discounts up to 70% off, you can get a new pair of true wireless buds for as low as $45. These offers expire tonight.

2 DAYS AGO