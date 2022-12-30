ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jewishbusinessnews.com

Top 5 Israel Startup Nation Startup Stories for December

Here are the 5 biggest Israel Startup Nation stories about startups from December, from Snyk to Luminescent. Snyk Raised $196.5 Million – Even Qatar Invested. Snyk, an Israeli cybersecurity startup in the field of cloud native application security, raised $196.5 million in a Series G investment led by QIA (Qatar Investment Authority). While this was a whopping sum, it left the company with a valuation of only $7.4 billion. This after Snyk looked to holding an $8.5 billion IPO just one year ago.
jewishbusinessnews.com

Startup Companies in Israel 2011-2021

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released data on the state of startup companies in Israel during the period of 2011-2021. The data shows that overall, Israel Startup Nation did well during this period, which includes the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. The period does not include 2022 which was a dismal year for businesses the world over.
jewishbusinessnews.com

Zebra Technologies sold to Matrix

Israel’s Matrix, an IT service management firm, has acquired fellow Israeli company Zebra Technologies, which calls itself a value-added distributor. Matrix is taking a 70% stake in Zebra for roughly $18.5 million. According to Globes, Zebra has revenues of $70 million per year. Founded in 2014, Matrix employs about...
jewishbusinessnews.com

Made-in-Israel Quantum Computer Coming Soon

The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced the formation of the largest consortium in its history, with the aim of developing Israel’s quantum computing technologies. The new project comes with a budget of NIS 115 million ($33 million). So, what is quantum computing anyway? Well, IBM explains that quantum computing...
jewishbusinessnews.com

Worst Year for U.S. Markets Since 2008

The year 2022 is now over and no one is happier about that than American stock brokers. This is because the year 2002 was the worst for U.S. stock markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P all ending with huge losses. On the last day of trading...

