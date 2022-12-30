Read full article on original website
Related
jewishbusinessnews.com
Top 5 Israel Startup Nation Startup Stories for December
Here are the 5 biggest Israel Startup Nation stories about startups from December, from Snyk to Luminescent. Snyk Raised $196.5 Million – Even Qatar Invested. Snyk, an Israeli cybersecurity startup in the field of cloud native application security, raised $196.5 million in a Series G investment led by QIA (Qatar Investment Authority). While this was a whopping sum, it left the company with a valuation of only $7.4 billion. This after Snyk looked to holding an $8.5 billion IPO just one year ago.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Startup Companies in Israel 2011-2021
Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released data on the state of startup companies in Israel during the period of 2011-2021. The data shows that overall, Israel Startup Nation did well during this period, which includes the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. The period does not include 2022 which was a dismal year for businesses the world over.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Zebra Technologies sold to Matrix
Israel’s Matrix, an IT service management firm, has acquired fellow Israeli company Zebra Technologies, which calls itself a value-added distributor. Matrix is taking a 70% stake in Zebra for roughly $18.5 million. According to Globes, Zebra has revenues of $70 million per year. Founded in 2014, Matrix employs about...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Made-in-Israel Quantum Computer Coming Soon
The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced the formation of the largest consortium in its history, with the aim of developing Israel’s quantum computing technologies. The new project comes with a budget of NIS 115 million ($33 million). So, what is quantum computing anyway? Well, IBM explains that quantum computing...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Worst Year for U.S. Markets Since 2008
The year 2022 is now over and no one is happier about that than American stock brokers. This is because the year 2002 was the worst for U.S. stock markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P all ending with huge losses. On the last day of trading...
Comments / 0