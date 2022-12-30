ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Digital Camera 264 download

The download for Digital Camera issue 264 includes 40 minutes of video training for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity; a Buyer's Guide PDF with camera and lens reviews galore; print-your-own tips cards, a collection of presets for Photoshop and Lightroom, and the start files for selected tutorials.

(To start the download, please right-click on the link below and select Save Link As – you might have to open a new browser tab or window to initiate this action)

Download the files for Digital Camera 264

Each download has been compressed to make it quicker to download. After downloading it, double-click to decompress it. If your computer doesn't have unzipping software, download 7-Zip , which is a free tool designed for this job.

The virtual disc is formatted in a special way so that it mounts on your computer Desktop in the same way as a physical CD or DVD. You should just be able to double-click the ISO file inside the folder, but instructions are provided if this doesn't work.

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

