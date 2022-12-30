Read full article on original website
Top 5 M & A Stories from Startup Nation in December
Jewish Business news list of the five top mergers and acquisition stories for December from Phoenix Assurance Ltd to Waze. Abu Dhabi State Fund Bought Israel’s Phoenix Insurance. The Abu Dhabi Development Holding Co. (ADQ) bought a controlling interest Israel’s largest insurance concern, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. ADQ is...
Top 5 Israel in the World Stories 2022
Jerusalem Declaration on U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership. In July, the leaders of the United States and Israel, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, signed a historic agreement on Thursday which reaffirmed the “unbreakable” bonds between the two countries and the “enduring commitment of the United States to Israel’s security.”
JBN’s Greatest Story of 2022 – Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Crash
What else but the whole Sam Bankman-Fried and the crash of FTX scandal could possibly have been our biggest business story of 2022? At least three people have already been charged with felonies – 2 made plea deals – including Bankman-Fried himself. FTX has been described as a Ponzi scheme on the level of Bernie Madoff’s, with the addition of outright embezzlement (alleged) charges.
Video Game Workers Win Microsoft’s First U.S. Union
In a major breakthrough for labor organizing in tech, video game workers at The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle developer ZeniMax Studios have successfully organized Microsoft’s first U.S. union. A majority of quality assurance (QA) professionals at the developer opted to join the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union in a card count whose results were tabulated on Tuesday, the CWA announced. Microsoft subsequently voluntarily recognized the union, adhering to a set of labor principles that vice chair and president Brad Smith published in June, which stated the company did not believe it was beneficial to resist organizing drives. The Hollywood Reporter...
Zebra Technologies sold to Matrix
Israel’s Matrix, an IT service management firm, has acquired fellow Israeli company Zebra Technologies, which calls itself a value-added distributor. Matrix is taking a 70% stake in Zebra for roughly $18.5 million. According to Globes, Zebra has revenues of $70 million per year. Founded in 2014, Matrix employs about...
Startup Companies in Israel 2011-2021
Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released data on the state of startup companies in Israel during the period of 2011-2021. The data shows that overall, Israel Startup Nation did well during this period, which includes the worldwide Covid shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. The period does not include 2022 which was a dismal year for businesses the world over.
Bank of Israel Raises Interest Rate by 0.5%
The Monetary Committee of the Bank of Israel (BOI) raised the interest rate Monday by 0.5 percentage points to 3.75%. The main reason for the new raise in rates was the continuing problems with inflation. Governor of the Bank of Israel Prof. Amir Yaron commented on the decision explaining that...
Made-in-Israel Quantum Computer Coming Soon
The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) announced the formation of the largest consortium in its history, with the aim of developing Israel’s quantum computing technologies. The new project comes with a budget of NIS 115 million ($33 million). So, what is quantum computing anyway? Well, IBM explains that quantum computing...
Worst Year for U.S. Markets Since 2008
The year 2022 is now over and no one is happier about that than American stock brokers. This is because the year 2002 was the worst for U.S. stock markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones, NASDAQ and S&P all ending with huge losses. On the last day of trading...
Israel Close to 10 Million People on Jan 1
The population of Israel hit almost 10 million people at the end of 2022. According to data released by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on 31 December 2022, Israel’s population was estimated at 9,656,000 residents. Here is the breakdown:. 7,106,000 are Jews (73.6% of the total population),...
