Solana jumps by 7% to surpass the $11 resistance mark: Should you buy?
Solana is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap today. SOL is trading above $10 again after rallying more than 7% in the last 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency market cap remains above $800 billion. SOL soars past the $10 resistance level. SOL, the native token...
Is Solana dead? Top projects flee the blockchain
Solana has shed 95% of its value, falling from $54.5 billion to $4.4 billion. Its association with Sam Bankman-Fried has caused further bearish price action. Top projects have fled the blockchain this year, with concern over long-term future of Solana. For cryptocurrency investors, the year 2022 was one to forget.
FLOW leads the charge as broader crypto market experiences mixed performances
FLOW is up by more than 8% today, outperforming the other coins and tokens in the top 100 list. The broader crypto market has recovered from its poor performance this week. Bitcoin and Ether are trading in the red zone. FLOW outperforms the other major cryptocurrencies. FLOW, the native coin...
One of the original Bitcoin core developers losses all his BTC in hack
Bitcoin OG and core developer, Dashjr, claimed virtually all his bitcoins were stolen. The hackers accessed the developer’s PGP key. On November 17, 2022, Dashjr, noted his server had been compromised. A Bitcoin OG and one of the original Bitcoin’s core developers, Luke Dashjr, has claimed that he virtually...
ApeCoin (APE) Price Prediction: Here’s How Metacade (MCADE) Will Outpace Apecoin in 2023
Investors all across the crypto scene are reflecting deeply on a tough year, while actively seeking out opportunities for life-changing gains. It’s no surprise that some more established projects like ApeCoin are being carefully looked at, but it’s a newcomer, Metacade, that’s really starting to shake things up.
Lido now has the highest TVL in DeFi after overtaking MakerDAO
Lido has overtaken MakerDAO in TVL in DeFi by $0.05 billion. At press time, Lido had $5.96b DeFi TVL. Lido seems to be benefitting from Ethereum’s merge upgrade. At press time, Lido which specializes in liquid staking had a total value staked of $5.96 billion which is $0.05 billion higher than MakerDAO’s TVL of $5.91 billion according to Defillama. MakerDao has had the largest DeFi TVL for many years and the overtaking means Lido is gaining ground despite the ongoing crypto winter.
