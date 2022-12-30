Lido has overtaken MakerDAO in TVL in DeFi by $0.05 billion. At press time, Lido had $5.96b DeFi TVL. Lido seems to be benefitting from Ethereum’s merge upgrade. At press time, Lido which specializes in liquid staking had a total value staked of $5.96 billion which is $0.05 billion higher than MakerDAO’s TVL of $5.91 billion according to Defillama. MakerDao has had the largest DeFi TVL for many years and the overtaking means Lido is gaining ground despite the ongoing crypto winter.

