Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
Tony’s Tacos Opens Third Location in Franklin Square
The Square has a new taco joint. Tony’s Tacos moved in this fall bringing their extensive taco menu with them. This taco menu is loaded. Try the Chicken Mango Jalapeno with shredded chicken breast, mango, jalapeño, sour cream, and Tony’s mild green sauce ($5.50), the Shrimp Club Taco with fried shrimp, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, spicy mayo, and shredded cheese ($5.99), Chorizo & Peppers Taco with grilled chorizo, neapolitan style red peppers, and melted cheese ($5.50), or their Smoked Salmon with marinated sushi grade salmon, arugula, mayo, and red onion marmalade ($6.30) for just a few of their more delicious combinations. The list goes on.
Nassau County Man Sues Hershey Over Harmful “Heavy Metals” Contained in Chocolate
A Nassau County man is suing Hershey Co. over allegations that their dark chocolate contains harmful levels of heavy metals. Christopher Lazazzaro filed a class action lawsuit in the federal court in Central Islip, New York last Wednesday after Consumer Reports revealed that all 28 dark chocolate bars they had scientifically tested contained varying levels of lead and cadmium.
Riverhead Police Arrest Three for Selling Tobacco and Vape Products to Underage Kids
On Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, the Riverhead Town Police Department, Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead CAP conducted a tobacco/vape compliance check at retail vendors throughout Riverhead Town, resulting in three arrests. The compliance check targeted the sale tobacco and...
Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee
The $30 fee was tacked on to all red light tickets in the county. A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023.
Queens Man in Custody After Intentionally Striking NCPD Officer with Vehicle, Officials Say
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.
Police Arrest Three During Island Park Traffic Stop for Possession of Illegal Firearms
The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of three South Carolina men for the Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM in Island Park. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers on routine patrol did observe a 2022 black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that failed to maintain its lane properly.
Brooklyn Man Busted with Illegal Firearm During New Cassel Traffic Stop
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man in New Cassel. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 gray colored Dodge Charger with a suspended registration at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and initiated an investigation.
