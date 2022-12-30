Read full article on original website
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
WANE-TV
Dupont, Parkview Hospitals announce first births of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason. The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw.
WANE-TV
Watch thousands of balloons fall at Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday. Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WANE-TV
‘Around the World’: Toast to the new year at Wunderkammer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate a variety of cultures during a New Year’s Eve bash Saturday in Fort Wayne. Ring in 2023 with “Around the World” at Wunderkammer. From 6 p.m. to midnight, there will be toasts at the start of each hour, focusing on foods and customs from around the globe. There will also be live music and “selfie spots” to take pictures during the celebration.
Your News Local
Wabash City Police announce Captain Honeycutt retirement
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Family Suing Warsaw Officers After Alleged Constitutional Rights Violations
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse family is suing the city of Warsaw and two Warsaw Police Department officers after alleged violations of constitutional rights. Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory are the plaintiffs. Court documents state the plaintiffs’ federal claims are brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 1983 to redress the deprivation, under color of state law, of rights secured by the Constitution of the United States. The Gregorys are being represented by Kenneth J. Falk and Stevie J. Pactor, American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, Indianapolis.
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
WANE-TV
Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne continues annual ‘Polar Ride’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of motorcycle riders kicked off 2023 with a 10-mile “Polar Ride.”. Riders met up Sunday at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the first organized ride of the year. The dealership on Illinois Road has made the event an annual tradition.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
WANE-TV
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
WANE-TV
Authorities extradite man with murder charge to Fort Wayne for initial hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas. Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mother pleads guilty in connection to baby’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother has pleaded guilty in connection to her baby girl’s death, according to court documents. On Friday, 38-year-old Emily Tudor pleaded guilty to four counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.
WANE-TV
Police arrest man in connection to 2017 double homicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a 2017 double homicide case that happened in southeast Fort Wayne. Authorities recently charged 35-year-old Dustin Neal with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
