Samsung‘s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 rollout has been phenomenal. It updated more than 60 Galaxy smartphones and tablets to the new Android version within two months. And it appears the company will maintain this impressive run in the future as well. The Korean firm is already readying One UI 5.1, which will debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month, for multiple older Galaxy devices. It was spotted testing One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S22 series last week. Samsung is now testing the updated One UI version for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well.

3 HOURS AGO