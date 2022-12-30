Read full article on original website
Fuchsia OS development picks up pace heading into 2023
Google could be ramping up the Fuchsia OS development as we enter a new year. The company appears to have hosted an “SDK Bootcamp” event for the new platform early last month. The event likely saw it onboard new developers to build apps for Fuchsia. Google also recently updated the official Visual Studio Code plugin for Fuchsia, hinting at continued work.
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Search engine owner denies knowing original Call Of Duty release
Microsoft, the owner of search engine Bing, says it has absolutely no knowledge of when Call Of Duty was released. It’s been a rough time for Microsoft in its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, which has been met with tons of opposition from not only government regulators but also top competitors like Sony.
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
TikTok launches a new model to better detect 'borderline' content
As part of its efforts to create a safe platform for all users, especially younger ones, TikTok is launching a new version of its borderline suggestive model. This model will automatically identify sexually explicit, suggestive, or borderline content. Therefore, helping TikTok to identify videos that do not necessarily violate its community guidelines but may not be suitable for younger audiences.
Twitter is worth half as much as it was when Elon Musk bought it, Fidelity says
Fidelity significantly marked down its stake in Twitter in November to $8.63 million, from $19.66 the prior month.
Samsung launches new foldable and slidable OLED products
Samsung Display has unveiled a host of futuristic OLED display solutions ahead of CES 2023. The company today debuted the Flex Hybrid, Flex Slidable Solo, and Flex Slidable Duet. It will showcase these innovative display products at the upcoming tech event in Las Vegas, USA. CES 2023 kicks off on Thursday, January 5, and runs through Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Galaxy S21 & Note 10 phones are getting January 2023 update
Samsung has begun rolling out the January 2023 Android security patch to its Galaxy devices. The Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series are the first to the new security update. Other eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets will follow in the coming days and weeks. The January SMR...
Samsung is testing One UI 5.1 for multiple Galaxy devices
Samsung‘s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 rollout has been phenomenal. It updated more than 60 Galaxy smartphones and tablets to the new Android version within two months. And it appears the company will maintain this impressive run in the future as well. The Korean firm is already readying One UI 5.1, which will debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month, for multiple older Galaxy devices. It was spotted testing One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S22 series last week. Samsung is now testing the updated One UI version for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well.
Samsung updates Galaxy A03 & Galaxy F12 to Android 13
Samsung may have already updated more than 60 devices to Android 13, but the job isn’t complete yet. It still has a few budget models awaiting the big Android update. A couple of them are joining the party today. The new Android version is now available for the Galaxy A03 and the Galaxy F12.
Samsung's ViewFinity S9 is the company's first 5K monitor
Every year Samsung comes to CES with a ton of new tech to show off, and this year that includes the new ViewFinity S9 monitor, the company’s first monitor with a 5K display. Unlike Samsung’s two new Odyssey monitors, the ViewFinity S9 is geared towards creative professionals like photographers and graphic designers.
Twitter landlord sues the company for not paying rent
Twitter reportedly hasn’t paid the rent for its San Francisco office, and the landlord is now suing the company for $136,250 in rent. According to Bloomberg, the landlord company California Property Trust has filed its complaint with the San Francisco County Superior Court, alleging that Twitter failed to comply with its terms.
Detailed OnePlus 11 specs appear a day ahead of launch
The OnePlus 11 will become official tomorrow, in China. The global launch will follow on February 7. That being said, the detailed OnePlus 11 specs have just surfaced, a day before its launch. Detailed OnePlus 11 specs leak right before the launch. This information comes from Abhishek Yadav, but take...
First Google Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here
The very first Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here, believe it or not. We’re used to tons of Pixel leaks before they launch, but this one comes really early. The Pixel 7a is expected to launch in May, during Google I/O, or perhaps even later than that. We’re only guessing, of course..
FloatingMenu app supercharges your navigation gestures & more
FloatingMenu is an app that supercharges your phone’s navigation gestures, amongst other things. This app can make you more productive and make using your phone easier at the same time. The FloatingMenu app can make navigation gestures more useful. How, you wonder? Well, this app actually has several use...
OnePlus 11 dummy unit appears online, with accurate design
The OnePlus 11 will be official in less than 24 hours from now. We have already seen the phone in leaked renders, live images, and official teasers. A fresh leak has now given us another close look at the OnePlus 11 ahead of its launch. The latest OnePlus 11 leak...
Elon Musk lost $200 billion in just over a year
Business magnate Elon Musk has become the first person ever to lose $200 billion in personal fortune. The Tesla chief has lost a mammoth amount of wealth in recent weeks after shares of the EV (electric vehicle) company tumbled. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his current net worth is $137 billion (via).
What to consider when picking an online casino to play at using your Android
If you’re someone who is interested in playing at online casinos you’re far from being alone in that. More people than ever before across the world are playing at online casinos in various forms, and it’s never been easier to get started. But if you’re mainly looking...
Arlo ends support for some cameras with new end-of-life policy
Arlo has announced a new “End-of-Life” (EOL) policy for its security cameras. Effective January 1, 2023, the policy allows the company to withdraw some features from its cameras four years after the product’s launch. Two Arlo cameras will reach their EOL in April this year. According to...
Samsung refreshes its Smart Monitor M8 with a new size
As part of its monitor announcements at CES 2022 this week, Samsung is revealing a new addition to its Smart Monitor M8 offering. This new version of the monitor comes with a 27-inch panel with 4K resolution, allowing for a slightly smaller monitor that saves space while still providing a big enough screen to work with.
