New state laws effective in 2023

As the old year ends and a new year begins, North Carolina residents will have a few new laws to take note of in 2023. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced in November that the gas tax rate for 2023 will increase from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon. The inspection tax will remain at .0025 cents per gallon.
Abortion, taxes and the Old Man of the Mountain: NH lawmakers have lots on their plate this year

When New Hampshire lawmakers get to work this week to open the 2023 legislative session, they’ll have plenty to keep them busy. Their major task over the next six months will be to pass a new two-year state budget — something that could be especially challenging given the narrow political margin in the House this year. But there are plenty of other policy issues that will demand lawmakers’ attention.
RMV Removes Voter Registration Opt Out from License Applications

MASS. - Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will no longer offer the option to opt out of automatic voter registration. Driver’s license and ID applicants will no longer have the opportunity to decline automatic voter registration in accordance with “The VOTES Act,” a new election reform law which was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature on June 22, 2022.
Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Countdown begins to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four years ago this month, the 2020 New Hampshire primary was, for all intents and purposes, already underway. Julián Castro and Elizabeth Warren launched exploratory committees in December 2018. Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris all grabbed January headlines, with many more candidates on their heels.
My son doesn’t deserve a natural life sentence in prison | Opinion

This was the 25th Christmas of my son’s natural life sentence, a sentence he received in 1998 at 21 years old for a non-fatal, no physical /contact crime. My son’s crime was robbery with a firearm, which is considered a violent crime, as it should be. Certainly, his crimes warranted a prison sentence but not a natural life sentence.
Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine

DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
College students push to ease voting access after midterm barriers

Young voters made their voices heard during the midterms last month, turning out in relatively high numbers in an election that produced the first congressperson from Generation Z. But university students and voting rights advocates say voters on college campuses faced far too many difficulties trying to cast their ballots. Across the country, voting rights […] The post College students push to ease voting access after midterm barriers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
