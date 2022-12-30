Read full article on original website
Frank58
4d ago
typical crook County judges. just keep releasing people convicted I'd felonies back into society.. 45 times
Joe H
3d ago
Convicted of felonies 45 times!!!What happened to 3 strikes and then it's prison for life. THIS is the justice system in Illinois
Political LiL
3d ago
Grandpa figure it's far to late to change ..he dam sho can't get a job and bout ain't got no pension at least jail will give him 3 hots and a cot... 😧 all kinds of madness out here
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 18 years for shooting a Chicago cop and a passerby in 2021
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years for shooting a Chicago police officer and a passerby during a purported “suicide by cop” attempt in March 2021. Tracey Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer by discharging a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a peace officer on December 14, according to court records. Judge Ursula Walowski sentenced him to 18 years on each count, with the sentences to be served concurrently. His parole date is set for June 27, 2036.
cwbchicago.com
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
fox32chicago.com
New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
CBS News
Wheeling man charged with painting swastikas on Elmhurst church
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with a hate crime after painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean announced Sunday. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is charged with one count of hate crime and one count of...
Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery
A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek Help
Miracle PowellPhoto byChicago Police Dept. The Chicago Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park area for over a week. Authorities say the teen, Miracle Powell was last seen on December 2, 2022 at around 9:30 pm. by members of her family. Miss Powell is an African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She approx. 5’3” and 120 pounds. Family members and the Chicago Police are asking anyone with information about Miss Powell location to contact the Chicago police at (312)-747-8330.
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
gamblingnews.com
Checks Belonging to Rivers Casino Des Plaines Workers Stolen
Rivers Casino Des Plaines is a leading gaming location in Chicago, Illinois. The venue offers popular table games as well as plenty of slots. Just before the Holidays, some Rivers Casino’s employees were surprised unpleasantly after their paychecks were stolen, the Daily Herald revealed. Rivers Casino Employees’ Checks Stolen...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Englewood, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Victim critical after men attacked him with board, mailbox, knife in Boystown
Chicago police are investigating after a man was severely beaten by three men armed with various weapons in Boystown early Monday. The victim is in critical condition. The 40-year-old was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham, just east of the Halsted Street nightlife strip, when the offenders approached him around 12:10 a.m., according to a Chicago police statement.
texasbreaking.com
Man with Class X Felony Gun Case, Ankle Monitor, Caught with Loaded Handgun in His Jacket During Police Traffic Stop
During a court hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Judge David Navarro kept Deray Calcote, 23, in custody without bond. During a Monday traffic stop in Chicago, Calcote was caught carrying an automatic weapon in his jacket pocket; police allegedly found a loaded handgun with an automatic fire switch in Calcote. Caught...
Same Lincoln Park condo building sees multiple burglaries Friday night
Chicago police are investigating two break-ins that took place Friday night in the same Lincoln Park condo building. The robberies happened about 11 p.m. near Kenmore and Lincoln Avenues, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
'He just started life': Young father hit, killed by driver who tried to flee in West Englewood
Police said the driver is in custody and charges are pending.
cwbchicago.com
Probation for man who allegedly threatened to shoot, hang Lightfoot and Foxx over crime concerns
Chicago — A man from Lincoln Park has been given probation and community service for threatening to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and hang them from trees if they didn’t do something about the city’s crime problem. Christopher Tatlock,...
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. - A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County. At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate...
