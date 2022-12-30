ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Frank58
4d ago

typical crook County judges. just keep releasing people convicted I'd felonies back into society.. 45 times

Joe H
3d ago

Convicted of felonies 45 times!!!What happened to 3 strikes and then it's prison for life. THIS is the justice system in Illinois

Political LiL
3d ago

Grandpa figure it's far to late to change ..he dam sho can't get a job and bout ain't got no pension at least jail will give him 3 hots and a cot... 😧 all kinds of madness out here

cwbchicago.com

Man gets 18 years for shooting a Chicago cop and a passerby in 2021

Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years for shooting a Chicago police officer and a passerby during a purported “suicide by cop” attempt in March 2021. Tracey Thomas, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer by discharging a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm toward a peace officer on December 14, according to court records. Judge Ursula Walowski sentenced him to 18 years on each count, with the sentences to be served concurrently. His parole date is set for June 27, 2036.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square

Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details released in Chicago shooting death of 9-year-old Jarvis Watts

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old is the latest young victim of violence in Chicago, and his death has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Now, community activists are offering to pay for the child’s funeral services, and they’re offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Wheeling man charged with painting swastikas on Elmhurst church

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with a hate crime after painting swastikas on a church in Elmhurst, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean announced Sunday. Josef Stumpfoll, 35, is charged with one count of hate crime and one count of...
ELMHURST, IL
South Suburban News

Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek Help

Miracle PowellPhoto byChicago Police Dept. The Chicago Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park area for over a week. Authorities say the teen, Miracle Powell was last seen on December 2, 2022 at around 9:30 pm. by members of her family. Miss Powell is an African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She approx. 5’3” and 120 pounds. Family members and the Chicago Police are asking anyone with information about Miss Powell location to contact the Chicago police at (312)-747-8330.
CHICAGO, IL
gamblingnews.com

Checks Belonging to Rivers Casino Des Plaines Workers Stolen

Rivers Casino Des Plaines is a leading gaming location in Chicago, Illinois. The venue offers popular table games as well as plenty of slots. Just before the Holidays, some Rivers Casino’s employees were surprised unpleasantly after their paychecks were stolen, the Daily Herald revealed. Rivers Casino Employees’ Checks Stolen...
DES PLAINES, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim critical after men attacked him with board, mailbox, knife in Boystown

Chicago police are investigating after a man was severely beaten by three men armed with various weapons in Boystown early Monday. The victim is in critical condition. The 40-year-old was walking in the 700 block of West Buckingham, just east of the Halsted Street nightlife strip, when the offenders approached him around 12:10 a.m., according to a Chicago police statement.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE

