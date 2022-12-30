ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

fox61.com

Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck gets grant for housing rehabilitation

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck was among seven towns that have been awarded over $10 million in small cities grants to modernize and rehabilitate housing. Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquer-Bruno announced Dec. 19 the Connecticut Department of Housing will release $13.4 million in grants to Naugatuck, Litchfield, Seymour, Griswold, Suffield, Vernon and Windham for infrastructure upgrades directed at housing for low and moderate-income individuals, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
NAUGATUCK, CT
NECN

Save the Date! Recreational Pot Sales Start Next Week in Connecticut

Cannabis sales to adults in Connecticut can begin next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. The department said it has notified licensed hybrid retailers that they will be allowed to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over beginning no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut erases 43K cannabis convictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year also heralded a fresh start for thousands of people in Connecticut. The state officially erased 42,964 cannabis convictions Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont. The new year also brought in several new laws to the state. “It’s one step forward in ending the War […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

City of Bridgeport Receives Funds

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport is set to receive funding from the recent 2023 Bipartisan Omnibus Spending Bill that was passed to assist municipal governments. The $1.7 trillion bill allows towns and cities throughout Connecticut to receive funding for projects under the process that was once known as “earmarking.” The practice allocates large pots of money to lawmakers to aid their state and respective districts. In the case of Bridgeport, Congressman Jim Himes, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Richard Blumenthal have all submitted requests that were approved for projects that would take place in the Park City.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
aarp.org

Connecticut Faces High Heating Costs, But Help is Available

For Janie Ford, inflation has squeezed an already tight budget, forcing her to juggle her bills. “You go into the grocery store, and everything is high,” says the 77-year-old retired hospital technician from New Haven. “I have to pinch pennies, borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. I pay one account one month and another the next one.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
YAHOO!

Group home for released inmates opens in Manchester

Jan. 2—MANCHESTER — A nonprofit organization opened a group home on Ridge Street in December for men recently released from prison. Second Chance Re-Entry Initiative Program, Inc. held a ribbon cutting Dec. 1 for its new comprehensive adult development center. Edward Andrews, founder, president, and CEO of the...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham counties […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut farm asking for donated Christmas trees to feed animals

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut farm is once again encouraging residents to donate their Christmas trees to feed their animals. Hungry goats in Manchester are taking Christmas trees off your hands. “I think it’s awesome,” said Riley Gionfriddo. “It’s nice to have a good end to the Christmas season.” With the holiday season coming […]
MANCHESTER, CT
R.A. Heim

Eyewitness News

New laws in CT 2023: Recreational marijuana, Mileage tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As of the new year, several new laws will take effect in Connecticut. They will impact things like recreational marijuana sales and truck drivers passing through the state. One of the big ones is that you will be able to legally buy weed in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

We Began Almost Four Years Ago…

Back in May 2019, I started at CT Examiner as a self-described “zoning geek,” an amusing label but one that I take seriously — it usually gets a laugh at cocktail parties. As a reporter, I focus on local land use and zoning decisions, as well as statewide legislation and how it filters down to Connecticut’s towns and cities. Every year zoning issues are on the ballot locally and statewide, with “local control” versus statewide or “top-down” proposals addressing issues that will affect citizens’ lives, homes and businesses.
CONNECTICUT STATE

