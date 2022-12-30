ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
9to5Mac

Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?

CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
CNET

Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
TechRadar

New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S23 may ship with twice the base storage of the iPhone 14

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Phone Arena

Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13

One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
The Verge

Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros

Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
notebookcheck.net

Global Lenovo Legion Y700 launch more likely as multiple country product pages for the 8-inch Android tablet spring up

Just recently, we reported on the revelation of a product page for the Legion Y700 gaming tablet turning up at Lenovo India. The page itself had little to say about the 8-inch Android slate, but it does seem to signpost an intention that Lenovo will eventually launch the Legion Y700 outside of China. The powerful gaming device was actually unleashed in February 2022, but it is currently only officially available in Lenovo’s domestic market.
Phone Arena

Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low

If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Digital Trends

Samsung confirms 77-inch QD-OLED panel for CES 2023. Will it be a TV?

Samsung Display has confirmed it will be showing a newly developed 77-inch variant of its QD-OLED panel technology at CES 2023. Whether Samsung Electronics will follow suit with an announcement about a 77-inch QD-OLED TV remains to be seen for now, but I expect to know more within in the early days of the show.
Android Headlines

Fuchsia OS development picks up pace heading into 2023

Google could be ramping up the Fuchsia OS development as we enter a new year. The company appears to have hosted an “SDK Bootcamp” event for the new platform early last month. The event likely saw it onboard new developers to build apps for Fuchsia. Google also recently updated the official Visual Studio Code plugin for Fuchsia, hinting at continued work.
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 series could have more base storage than Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors are getting exciting by the day. Just yesterday, it was reported that the maxed-out model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, may have a less curved screen than the S22 Ultra to address complaints about S Pen usability issues and durability, and now the same leaker is back with another rumor: the Galaxy S23 series will have more base storage than the current range.
Android Headlines

First Google Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here

The very first Pixel 7a hands-on video is already here, believe it or not. We’re used to tons of Pixel leaks before they launch, but this one comes really early. The Pixel 7a is expected to launch in May, during Google I/O, or perhaps even later than that. We’re only guessing, of course..
notebookcheck.net

Different Samsung Galaxy S23 display specs offered by leakers as flat-screen confusion resolved with purported real S23 Ultra shot

Conflicting Samsung Galaxy S23 display specifications have been offered up by two well-known tech tipsters. While the differences between the alleged specs are small, they could be crucial in regard to the battery life performance of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. It appears the confusion about a flat-screened Galaxy S23 Ultra may have been resolved.

