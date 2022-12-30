Read full article on original website
Candedia Erdek
4d ago
money, money, money is what this is all about...greedy money hungry people...seems like this is what our country is all about anymore...sad
27
Barbara
4d ago
80% of the people of Florida have spoken..... There should be no lawsuits allowed, when we the people voted for this ammendment.
28
Frankie Weems
4d ago
so now they want to sue. After 80% of the people voted for this ban 🤔 Is it just me or are this people that was voted in office going against what 80% of the state voted in ? Each one of them need to be removed from office.
17
WINKNEWS.com
New law makes Florida officials choose between day job or holding office
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
floridianpress.com
Long Awaited Miya's Law Takes Effect this Week
After the tragic death of 19-year-old Miya Marcano in Orlando, Florida, Miya's Law has now gone into effect in the state of Florida. The new law will require landlords to conduct background checks on apartment complex employees. Marcano was killed in her apartment in 2021 after a maintenance worker entered...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Melissa Stone, others to Florida Commission on the Status of Women
DeSantis also appointed Maruchi Azorin and Maria Wells. Gov. Ron DeSantis, just before the new year, appointed three women to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. Included in the appointees is Melissa Stone, Cavalry Strategies CEO. Stone previously served as Chief of Staff for former Gov. Rick Scott.
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
WCTV
Gov. DeSantis to take oath of office at Capitol Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hotels across Tallahassee and near the Capitol have rooms fully booked and preparations are underway at the Capitol as Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to take his oath of office at noon Tuesday for a second term as governor of Florida. For the past 100 years,...
New Florida laws that took effect starting January 1st
A handful of new laws went into effect starting January 1st in the Sunshine State, focusing on issues like newborn health care, toll relief and the property insurance system.
foxsports640.com
New Florida laws now in effect in 2023
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed six bills into law in 2022 that now into effect in 2023. There are also ammendments to several other existing laws that also…
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
niceville.com
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire
Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
ssrnews.com
Founder of National Green Amendments Movement to Discuss Florida Effort for a Right to Clean Water
Maya K. van Rossum, author of The Green Amendment, The People’s Fight For a Clean, Safe & Healthy Environment will be touring Florida for two weeks to talk about her new book, the Green Amendment movement, and how Florida can benefit from securing a constitutional right to clean water as part of its state constitution.
Disaster relief for Florida included in federal omnibus, but trade group says citrus growers left out
Relief after multiple hurricanes was included in the federal omnibus bill, but Florida's citrus industry says they were left out of more impactful assistance.
fox13news.com
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
California's new gun law, explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Texas passed a law known as SB8 that allows people who aren’t connected to an abortion to sue anyone who performs or facilitates an abortion after six weeks, and they can receive up to $10,000 in damages. "If they’re going to use this framework to...
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
floridabulldog.org
Seminole Tribe leaders look to expel trio for going to media about corruption
The governing body of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is attempting to banish two tribal women in retaliation for talking to Florida Bulldog about allegations of corruption by Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. The Tribal Council wants to disenroll a third member of the tribe, too, for writing an article “to...
Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
