Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22
The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
14 Bold Predictions For 2023 From Western New Yorkers
2023 is officially here and with a new year comes new hope, new worries, and new ideas of what the future holds. We asked on social media for people from all over Western New York to make one BOLD prediction for the New Year. We didn't put any ground rules...
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.
A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html.
Five children die in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard was a little bakery taking on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said.
No CODE BLUE for Monday, Jan. 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no CODE BLUE for January 2 in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County. However, there will be a shelter open in Buffalo for anyone in need of place to stay Monday evening. The following overnight shelter will be OPEN tonight:. 586...
Buffalo welcomes new year with downtown ball drop, church service
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, thousands of people gathered in front of the Electric Tower to ring in the new year. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown took some time to reflect on 2022's hardships, such as COVID, the Tops mass shooting, and most recently a devastating blizzard.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
Tips To Have A Great New Year In Buffalo
The new year is here and we all are looking forward to the fresh start that a new year brings with it. That is especially true for us here in Buffalo and Western New York. 2022 was a very rough year for many people in the Buffalo area. Not only...
Buffalo’s WEBR Hit With $1 Million Suit By Former Operations Manager.
Kenmore Broadcasting Communications adult standards WEBR Buffalo (1440) has been slapped with a $1 million discrimination suit filed by the station’s former Operations Manager. Laura Freeman alleges employment discrimination based on sex/gender and retaliation after she says she voiced complaints about discrimination to the station's HR manager. Named as...
Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed. The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed. City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening...
Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
Wake Up Wags: Kelly
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday morning, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue introduced us to Kelly for this edition of Wake Up Wags. Kelly is an 8-month-old lab mix. She’s great with other dogs and is energetic, so it’s recommended she goes to a household with children over five years old. She loves all toys and has no known health problems.
Letters to the Editor — Dec. 31, 2022
The Issue: The failure of state and local leaders to prepare for the Buffalo blizzard that killed at least 33. The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard is tragic and alarming (“A damning calm before storm,” Editorial, Dec. 28). While storms of this magnitude will almost inevitably and unavoidably result in the loss of lives, Gov. Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown failed in their responsibilities to adequately prepare for this one. A travel ban is a key element to ensuring that roads do not become clogged with disabled vehicles that endanger their occupants and inhibit plowing, resulting in roads vital for emergency...
Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
Buffalo man stable following New Year’s Day shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day. Officers say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Broadway, where the male victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to ECMC […]
Meet The First Babies Born In 2023 In WNY
Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in Western New York in 2023. The twins were born at Oishei Children’s Hospital at 12:01 am, according to Kaleida Health's Facebook page. Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed their twins - a baby boy named Taj Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and a baby girl named Kamara Joseph who was born 5 pounds, 4 ounces. They have 1-year-old and 3-year-old big sisters. They received a gift package courtesy of Fisher-Price.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
