A 22-year-old woman from Buffalo, New York named Anndel Taylor died in the Christmas weekend following the blizzard that incapacitated western New York, trapping her. From what relatives from Charlotte (where she moved from) said, Taylor who was just 6 minutes of driving away from home got stranded. In about the last 24 hours of her life, she communicated constantly with her family members. By group chat she sent a video to them showing the weather conditions and informed them she was trapped with the snow still falling. She called 9-1-1 and waited in hopes of getting first responders who failed to show up. She slept in her car. Taylor at some point texted she was beginning to panic. In the last video message she sent (in the early hours of December 24), she showed the height of the snow and a van at a distance flashing hazard lights. She failed to respond since then which prompted her immediate family members to track her phone and to alert relatives in Buffalo. Via Facebook help was requested and afterwards an unnamed man found her lifeless body in the car. It was after Christmas that authorities responded to the family. The emergency response service which reportedly was lost due to the blizzard was restored. Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/28/us/woman-in-buffalo-found-dead-in-car-after-getting-trapped-by-snow/index.html.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO