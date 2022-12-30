The Issue: The failure of state and local leaders to prepare for the Buffalo blizzard that killed at least 33. The death toll from the Buffalo blizzard is tragic and alarming (“A damning calm before storm,” Editorial, Dec. 28). While storms of this magnitude will almost inevitably and unavoidably result in the loss of lives, Gov. Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown failed in their responsibilities to adequately prepare for this one. A travel ban is a key element to ensuring that roads do not become clogged with disabled vehicles that endanger their occupants and inhibit plowing, resulting in roads vital for emergency...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO