Buffalo, NY

96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?

The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.
WGRZ TV

PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22

The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Bracing For More Snow This Week

The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
dallasexpress.com

National Guard Goes Door-to-Door in Buffalo

As western New York still struggles to cope with the fallout of a historic winter storm, the National Guard began door-to-door wellness checks in some neighborhoods on Wednesday. As The Dallas Express previously reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called a state of emergency even before the storm hit on...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

