ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 8

it's me.
4d ago

places you need to be aware of are the bodegas all over the place,the smaller couple owner stores etc.theyll put the skimmers over the card readers you'll never know it's there.So.be very aware people!!!!

Reply(2)
9
Xin Loi
4d ago

Simple I don’t use a debit card or ATM ever I use my major credit card I watch it on everything and then at end of month look at statements payoff in full👍

Reply(1)
2
Related
96.1 The Breeze

$500 Walmart Gift Card Scam Is Stealing Money From People In New York State

If you get a text about a $500 gift card from Walmart, it's a trick to steal your personal data and money. First, you really shouldn't click on links from random or unknown numbers sent to your phone. But, if you disregard that advice and click on the link, you'll be prompted to give your private info. You'll be asked to complete a form.
96.1 The Breeze

Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?

The new year is here and it is time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. Whether it was good or bad for you, whatever happened in the past year is just that; in the past. But the new year always brings new challenges and laws. It is also a good opportunity to refresh your memory on a few regulations as well. For example, what are the laws regarding speed in New York State.
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Will Spend More Money On Gas Starting Today

Get ready to pay more at the pump next time you gas up. If your New Year's resolution was to spend less money in 2023, fuel isn't one place you're going to save your cash. Back in June of 2022, New York State put a gas tax suspension in place to help ease rising prices for New Yorkers. The tax of $0.16 is now back in place after the suspension expired yesterday, December 31.
rocklanddaily.com

The Ban on Guns in New York Places of Worship Deemed Unconstitutional

Last Thursday, Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the Western District of New York ruled New York's ban on carrying firearms inside places of worship violates the Second Amendment, but he still placed the ruling on hold while the State appeals. Pastor Michael Spencer and his congregation in western New...
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Human Composting Of Dead People Is Now Legal In New York State

New York State residents can now choose the option of having a green burial, allowing their bodies to be turned into human compost. The bill which passed both the state senate and assembly was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul signs it on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The bill, S.5535/A.382, allows humans to be composted upon death, rather than having a traditional burial or being cremated. If it seems like something out of a science fiction movie, it's not as bad as it sounds. The bill's summary says it provides for,
COLORADO STATE
News Tender

Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
WNYT

New NYS law bans PFAS in clothing

ALBANY — The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York. New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. “They’re put there to make them stain-resistant or water-resistant, but unfortunately, they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy