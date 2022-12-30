ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

We need a Damar Hamlin miracle

The games will go on, because they always do. The NFL playoffs will go on, because there is a Super Bowl to play. But it is the day after the horrifying night when Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Field in Cincinnati, when no one could be certain whether he would make it out of critical condition alive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And we still don’t know. And what we also cannot know is how long it will take for his Bills teammates and coaches, not to mention for the entire 32-team brotherhood of the NFL, to be emotionally ready when...
WSB Radio

Family of Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers

The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations...
