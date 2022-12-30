The games will go on, because they always do. The NFL playoffs will go on, because there is a Super Bowl to play. But it is the day after the horrifying night when Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Field in Cincinnati, when no one could be certain whether he would make it out of critical condition alive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And we still don’t know. And what we also cannot know is how long it will take for his Bills teammates and coaches, not to mention for the entire 32-team brotherhood of the NFL, to be emotionally ready when...

17 MINUTES AGO