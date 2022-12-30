Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday-night’s game vs. the Bengals.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Dolphins film study: A change in philosophy and Miami’s struggles without Tua Tagovailoa
Early on this season, the Dolphins established an identity as a passing offense behind the accuracy of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the blazing speed of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants
NEW YORK (AP) — Former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean joined the New York Yankees on Tuesday as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman. The 66-year-old Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14. He was the Giants’ general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18. Sabean joins former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry as an adviser to Cashman in a front office that includes assistant general managers Jean Afterman and Mike Fishman, and vice presidents Damon Oppenheimer (domestic amateur scouting), Kevin Reese (player development) and Tim Naehring (baseball operations). Hendry joined the Yankees before the 2012 season as a special assignment scout. Sabean shifted to an executive vice president role when Farhan Zaidi took over a restructured front office as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season.
We need a Damar Hamlin miracle
The games will go on, because they always do. The NFL playoffs will go on, because there is a Super Bowl to play. But it is the day after the horrifying night when Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Field in Cincinnati, when no one could be certain whether he would make it out of critical condition alive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And we still don’t know. And what we also cannot know is how long it will take for his Bills teammates and coaches, not to mention for the entire 32-team brotherhood of the NFL, to be emotionally ready when...
Family of Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers
The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations...
Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin
Pitt Panthers from all eras of the program's history sent messages of support for Damar Hamlin.
