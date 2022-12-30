ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Associated Press

Brian Sabean rejoins Yankees after 30 years with Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean joined the New York Yankees on Tuesday as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman. The 66-year-old Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14. He was the Giants’ general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18. Sabean joins former Chicago Cubs GM Jim Hendry as an adviser to Cashman in a front office that includes assistant general managers Jean Afterman and Mike Fishman, and vice presidents Damon Oppenheimer (domestic amateur scouting), Kevin Reese (player development) and Tim Naehring (baseball operations). Hendry joined the Yankees before the 2012 season as a special assignment scout. Sabean shifted to an executive vice president role when Farhan Zaidi took over a restructured front office as president of baseball operations after the 2018 season.
New York Post

We need a Damar Hamlin miracle

The games will go on, because they always do. The NFL playoffs will go on, because there is a Super Bowl to play. But it is the day after the horrifying night when Damar Hamlin collapsed on Paycor Field in Cincinnati, when no one could be certain whether he would make it out of critical condition alive at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. And we still don’t know. And what we also cannot know is how long it will take for his Bills teammates and coaches, not to mention for the entire 32-team brotherhood of the NFL, to be emotionally ready when...
WSB Radio

Family of Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers

The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations...
