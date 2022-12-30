ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Warm & dry holiday weekend

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
 4 days ago
We are ending the year on a warm note, with above-average temperatures continuing through next week.

It will be partly cloudy Friday night, with some areas of dense fog overnight. Most of the fog should lift before sunrise on Saturday. The morning will be comfortable, with lows in the mid-60s.

Saturday will stay dry under a partly sunny sky. It will be another warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

Some fog could develop once again on New Year’s Eve/early Sunday morning, so be extra cautious if you are planning on driving home after the ball drop.

A cold front will stretch into the Florida panhandle this weekend but will break down before it actually reaches SWFL. Higher rain chances will stay north of our area.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

