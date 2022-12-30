South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis was hit with a public intoxication ticket on New Year’s after he was found drunk in a parked car. The Republican said in a statement that he got in a car after a night of drinking, realized he “should not be driving,” found a parking lot, and sat there for an hour. Davis said he was “ashamed and embarrassed” about the incident and apologized to his family and constituents, according to The State. “I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” he added.Read it at The State

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO