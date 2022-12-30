ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WBTV

New year means new laws go into effect in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - With the new year comes new laws on the books here in North Carolina. For one, the N.C. governor will have a few more hurdles in declaring a state of emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper, or any future state governor, will have to get permission from a...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Tax changes for North Carolina residents in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new year is here, meaning new taxes are hitting North Carolina residents. The state's gas tax increased by 2 cents from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents. This new number takes into account the increase in population and inflation. The gas tax in North Carolina is...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Income tax cut among the new North Carolina laws that went into effect in the new year

(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina laws took effect with the new year, including restrictions on the governor’s emergency powers, an income tax reduction and criminal justice reforms. Beginning Jan. 1, language included in the 2021 state budget will amend the Emergency Management Act to require the governor to consult with the Council of State and General Assembly regarding statewide emergencies. The legislation stems from criticism of Gov. Roy...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina Lawmaker Found Drunk in Parked Car on New Year’s

South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis was hit with a public intoxication ticket on New Year’s after he was found drunk in a parked car. The Republican said in a statement that he got in a car after a night of drinking, realized he “should not be driving,” found a parking lot, and sat there for an hour. Davis said he was “ashamed and embarrassed” about the incident and apologized to his family and constituents, according to The State. “I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” he added.Read it at The State
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southparkmagazine.com

Top Doctors of North Carolina: Charlotte Region

North Carolina’s most respected doctors in 60 specialties are presented in this annual report published by SouthPark’s sister publication Business North Carolina. Those cited were selected by their peers with a goal of saluting the state’s leading medical practitioners. Methodology and disclaimer: This report was produced by...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC

